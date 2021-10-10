Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder with brutal 11th-round knockout to retain WBC heavyweight title

(Getty Images)

Tyson Fury bounced back from two knockdowns in one round to brutally stop a brave Deontay Wilder and retain his WBC world heavyweight title in a dramatic trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Fury - who is also still The Ring and lineal heavyweight champion - put Wilder down in round three of a thrilling contest that will go down as an instant classic, but the ‘Bronze Bomber’ fought back admirably to secure two knockdowns in the fourth at T-Mobile Arena as momentum swung wildly.

However, Fury took control of a thrilling bout from there with his superior boxing skills, sending an exhausted but courageous Wilder - who still carried a one-punch threat - to the floor again in round 10 before delivering a shuddering finish with a big right hand to the side of the head in the 11th that left his opponent sprawled across the canvas.

It was an incredible end to a remarkable heavyweight trilogy, with Fury having also emphatically stopped Wilder in February 2020 following an entertaining but controversial split-decision draw back in December 2018.

“It was a great fight tonight, worthy of the best trilogies,” Fury said afterwards.

“I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best.

“Don’t ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.”

In an underwhelming chief support act, Cuba’s Frank Sanchez maintained his unbeaten record and kept the WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO heavyweight titles with a dominant unanimous decision win over the big-punching Efe Ajagba, who suffered his first professional loss.

In a rematch of one of the biggest upsets of 2020, two-time European heavyweight champion Robert Helenius followed up his shock knockout of Adam Kownacki with a relentless one-sided beatdown that was ended in round six after the latter was disqualified for repeated low blows.

Two-time US national champion Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson also produced an emphatic second-round stoppage of Russia’s Vladimir Tereshkin to collect the junior NABF heavyweight title.

Story continues

In the prelims, highly-rated super-middleweight Edgar Berlanga withstood a shock knockdown to outpoint the experienced Marcelo Esteban Coceres and claim the vacant NABO belt.

However, there was a big upset early on as former unified light-middleweight world champion Julian Williams lost a decision after a gruelling bout with Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez.

The earliest portion of the fight card brought a victory for two-time Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez against Orlando Gonzalez, while Bruce Carrington won on his professional debut against Cesar Cantu and Viktor Vykhryst stopped Mike Marshall.

More to follow

Read More

Fury vs Wilder 3 LIVE! Boxing result, fight stream and reaction as Fury retains WBC heavyweight title with KO