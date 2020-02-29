Tyson Fury shares incredible photo showing how much he transformed his body during comeback

Tyson Fury had to transform his body to get back in the ring. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury has come a long way over the past couple of years. Fury has spoken openly about his battles with depression, drugs and alcohol. While fans have an idea of how much work Fury had to put in — both mentally and physically — to get back in the ring, Fury posted a picture Saturday showing the incredible transformation he went through to get back into fighting shape.

Fury, 31, posted four pictures on Instagram showing his shocking physical turnaround. Next to the pictures, Fury wrote, “Been an amazing comeback over the last 2 years. Thank you 🙏🏻 for the support.”

In a shocking twist, it was Deontay Wilder who inspired Fury to get back in the ring. Fury sent Wilder a video in 2017 saying exactly that. Fury followed through on that promise in February, earning a dominant win over Wilder. A few days after the fight, Fury sent his “love and respect” to Wilder.

It’s unclear what Fury will do next following that victory. While his kind words for Wilder suggested Fury would happily accept a rematch, Fury’s promoter felt differently. Fury could be eying a bout with Anthony Joshua, though that fight would have to wait until Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev in June.

As long as Fury’s in shape, he should present a tough matchup to whoever he decides to take on next.

