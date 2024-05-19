Tyson Fury says split decision in favor of Oleksandr Usyk motivated by sympathy for Ukraine

Tyson Fury, moments after losing to Oleksandr Usyk by split decision in a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title, threw one last punch.

It was a very low blow of the metaphorical variety.

Fury intimated that judges awarded the right to Usyk, the Ukrainian boxer, because Ukraine is at war. The country was invaded by Russia more than two years ago.

“You know his country’s at war, so people are siding for the country at war,’’ Fury said during a post-fight interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “Make no mistake, I won that fight, and I’ll be back.’’

Manuel Oliver Palermo of Spain scored the fight 115-112 in favor of Usyk, and Craig Metcalfe of Canada scored it 114-113 in favor of Usyk. Mike Fitzgerald of the United States scored it 114-113 in favor of Fury.

After Fury’s remarks, water sprayed into his face from the director of Usyk’s camp. Usyk motioned for it stop.

Later in the interview, Fury said, “I believe I won the fight but I’m not going to sit here and cry and make excuses. It was a good fight.’’

Usyk was not asked in the ring about Fury’s comments, but he was asked about whether he wanted to fight Fury again. “Yes, of course, very much,’’ he said. “I’m ready for a rematch.’’

Fury said he wants an immediate rematch and said the fight will take place in October.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyson Fury blames loss to Ukrainian boxer Usyk on country being at war