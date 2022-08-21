Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and make knife crime plea

Tyson Fury posted about his cousin on Instagram (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Tyson Fury has called for an end to knife crime after revealing his cousin Rico Burton had died after suffering a stab wound to the neck.

In a post on social media the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin was “stabbed in the neck” and called on the government to “bring higher sentencing for knife crime”.

In a police press conference, Superintendent Ben Ewart confirmed Rico Burton, 31, was the man who died after he was stabbed in Goose Green, Altrincham, on Sunday.

Mr Ewart said the attack was “senseless” and took place while Mr Burton was enjoying an evening out with friends.

He praised people who had given first aid at the scene and confirmed Mr Burton had died in hospital and a 17-year-old boy remains in a “serious but not life-threatening condition”.

Writing on Instagram, Fury said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck this is becoming ridiculous … idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

Fury added: “Asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP RICO BURTON may the lord God grant you a good place in heven. see you soon.”

Ewart added: “Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder investigation and specialist officers are supporting both families.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and a short while later, a 20-year-old male was further arrested in connection with this incident, and both remain in custody.”