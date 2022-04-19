Tyson Fury reiterates he will retire after Dillian Whyte showdown

George Sessions
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Dillian Whyte
    British boxer
  • Tyson Fury
    Tyson Fury
    British boxer
Tyson Fury has insisted he will retire after Saturday&#x002019;s world heavyweight title fight (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Tyson Fury has insisted he will retire after Saturday’s world heavyweight title fight (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Tyson Fury has reiterated he will retire after Saturday’s world heavyweight title fight with Dillian Whyte and brushed off the latest no-show by the mandatory challenger.

An open workout took place on Tuesday in the shadows of Wembley Stadium, which is set to be attended by 94,000 spectators this weekend.

Fury was put through his paces by trainer SugarHill Steward and insisted afterwards the domestic contest with Whyte will be the last of a professional career which started in 2008.

At last month’s unveiling press conference for the bout, the 33-year-old conceded Wembley could be his last hurrah but was non-committal during a virtual media event on Thursday where he insisted his only focus was on the fight, not what would happen after.

It was a different story after being put through his paces at BOXPARK Wembley, where Fury said: “That’s it. Get a good victory here on Saturday night, relax, sit back and enjoy life. I am loving every second of it (this week).

“It’s been a long old journey, ups and downs in my career, lots of ups and downs. I’m coming up to 34, 20 years as a boxer, that’s enough for anybody. There’s plenty of other stuff I need to do like look after my kids and wife and enjoy them.”

Fury told co-promoter Frank Warren they would share a drink after this weekend’s blockbuster event and toast a “successful night and career” but Wembley was never the pinnacle for the WBC-belt holder.

He instead labelled York Hall in Bethnal Green in addition to several venues across the Atlantic among the boxing arenas he always wanted to tick off.

“We will put on a good fight and leave it all in the ring, I will be leaving every ounce of strength and energy I have in my body in the ring on Saturday night,” Fury (31-0-1, 22KOs) predicted.

“The rest of it is God’s will, so if it is written in the stars on Saturday night then guess what Frank Warren? We will have a drink after the fight to a very successful night and career. That’s it.”

On fighting at Wembley, where he had only previously visited once before last month to watch the Cincinnati Bengals take on the LA Rams in the NFL, Fury added: “It hasn’t been my ambition or ‘Oh my God, I want to box Wembley’.

“I wanted to box Old Trafford, the York Hall Bethnal Green, Madison Square Garden and MGM (Grand Garden Arena).”

Warren, who co-promotes Fury, is unsure whether his prized asset will call it quits after facing Whyte, who failed to show up for Tuesday’s open workout due to issues with his flight to England from his Portugal training camp.

“If Tyson hangs up the gloves, I will support him wholeheartedly because he is the guy getting in the ring and it is his choice but who knows? We’ll see what happens after the fight,” Warren admitted.

Fury worked up a sweat during his open workout but did poke fun at his UK-based promoter for the size of the ring.

That's it. Get a good victory here on Saturday night, relax, sit back and enjoy life.

Tyson Fury on his retirement plans

The boxer from Wythenshawe perhaps gave a hint of how he will box under the arch after he lined up in a southpaw stance at BOXPARK but his rival Whyte was not on hand to witness it.

Brixton fighter Whyte (28-2, 19KOs) also failed to attend last month’s unveiling press conference but fears over the bout falling through appeared to be allayed when he attended a virtual media event on Thursday, the day after he sent a tweet to promote the event.

Asked if he expected to see his compatriot at Wednesday’s press conference, Fury replied: “I’m sure he will because if he doesn’t show up, there’ll be trouble.”

Warren cut a more measured figure this time having described Whyte as a “disgrace” for his absence from the March 1 event.

“I am very disappointed he is not here. Apparently he is stuck on a plane or whatever it is. What can I do? We move on and we’re here tomorrow. He will certainly be here tomorrow,” the 70-year-old said.

“What am I going to do? Smack his a*** and make him stand in the corner? All those things will be resolved after the fight.

“He has done a couple of things, he did a very good interview on BT Sport, a very good interview.

“You could actually see who the guy is and what he is about but unfortunately he is not here today. Thankfully I have the most colourful heavyweight since Muhammad Ali.”

