Tyson Fury next fight: Who will Brit face next with Deontay Wilder rematch postponed?

Tyson Fury's proposed rematch with Deontay Wilder is officially on hold.

The WBC had ordered a rematch following the draw in their first fight in December but Fury will now "take on another fight" before turning his attention to Wilder.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on Twitter: "BronzeBomber (Wilder) vs Tyson-Fury is officially not happening next. While WBC champion Wilder confirmed his willingness to fight the rematch, Fury will take on another fight with expectations to do the rematch at a later date."

Last week Fury announced a lucrative deal with ESPN that makes it the "exclusive" broadcaster of his fights in the United States and that made negotiations difficult given Wilder has a deal with network Showtime. However, after the announcement of that deal Fury's promoter Frank Warren insisted the Wilder-Fury rematch remains likely.

So who next for the Brit? Here are some of his options.

