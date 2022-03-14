Tyson Fury would be ‘much bigger if I was his promoter’, Eddie Hearn claims

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Tyson Fury’s profile would be “much bigger” if the WBC heavyweight champion worked with him.

Promoter Hearn is the face of Matchroom Boxing, who lost a purse bid to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions ahead of Fury’s upcoming title defence against Dillian Whyte.

As such, Warren – who serves as Fury’s UK promoter – has led the build-up to the contest at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, while Hearn has been absent.

Hearn’s fighter Whyte has also been absent, with the “Bodysnatcher” electing to forego the first pre-fight press conference to remain in Portugal and train.

“Tyson Fury and [father] John Fury, I like them,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans.

“Also, they’re not idiots. They know how much bigger he would be if I was promoting him. They know I’m the best promoter in the world.

“But we’ve always had this little bit of back and forward, back and forward.

Tyson Fury (left) and promoter Frank Warren mock Dillian Whyte’s press conference no-show (Getty Images)

“I think they’re both very entertaining, and I think Dillian Whyte is going to beat Tyson Fury.”

Fury and Whyte’s all-British clash marks the Gypsy King”’s first fight on home soil since 2018.

In his most recent bout, 33-year-old Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder for the second fight in a row to round out the rivals’ trilogy. That fight took place in Las Vegas, as did the pair’s second meeting, while their initial contest was staged in Los Angeles and ended as a controversial draw.

Whyte, also 33, last competed in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to avenge his own stoppage loss to the Russian, who beat Whyte at Matchroom Boxing’s headquarters in Essex in August 2020.