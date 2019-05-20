Tyson Fury: 'I have more respect for Deontay Wilder than Anthony Joshua'

The saga between unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder and lineal champion Tyson Fury intensified over the weekend when Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) destroyed Dominic Breazeale on Saturday night. After the fight, however, Wilder didn't sound too optimistic about fighting either Joshua or Fury anytime soon.

Wilder and Fury had one of the best bouts of 2018 when they fought to a thrilling draw in December. Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) put on a boxing clinic, but Wilder used perhaps the most dangerous weapons in the sport. His left and right hands sent the Englishman to the canvas twice, including the moment in the 12th and final round when Fury somehow rose from the dead to battle to the closing bell.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The two parties appeared to be close to meeting once again, but talks stalled after Fury signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank. Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) and Wilder have been negotiating for almost 18 months to no avail with each side blaming the other for failing to come up with a solution.

Appearing Monday morning on ESPN's "First Take" to promote his June 15 bout with Tom Schwartz, Fury was respectful of Wilder for fighting him and Luis Ortiz in March 2017. Fury feels that Joshua is avoiding the challenges of both him and Wilder.

"I have more respect for Deontay Wilder than Anthony Joshua because Wilder’s proved to me that he’s willing to step up and fight the best," Fury said. "And he has done [it]. He fought Ortiz. [Joshua] didn’t want to fight Ortiz. [Wilder] stepped in there with me. He’s been trying to fight Anthony Joshua for so long. I’ve proved it time and time again...

Story continues

"For me, Anthony Joshua needs to prove himself on the world stage because he’s so happy fighting in England," Fury added. "[Joshua] fought and beat [Wladimir] Klitschko after I destroyed him mentally. I had a war with him. He’s got to prove that he’s willing to step up to the plate and fight the best. There was all that talk of them two going back-and-forth of them fighting each other for over a year.

"And it took me: A fat, bald-headed guy who had come back after a three-year absence out of the ring to accept the challenge and to defend my country. What kind of world champion is this? A guy who has been out of the ring for so long has to come back and defend the throne."

Fury, Joshua, and Wilder are widely considered the three best heavyweights in the world. But people are tired of the three just talking about fighting each other, or in the case of Fury and Wilder, facing one another again. The world wants to see them settle their differences inside the ring instead of taking on lower-caliber opponents.

"My motivation is to be the best in this era," Fury said. "It’s not about who can create the most diverse opinions. It’s about who goes down as the best of this era. I already got a head start on these guys when I took the lineal championship from Wladimir. I’ve already stepped up and fought Deontay Wilder. I think all of us need to fight more than one time apiece.

"Go back to the days of Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Ken Norton, fought each other over and over again. Today, everyone is afraid of losing. They don’t want to step up to the plate because, 'Oh she said, he said, I might deserve a few more dollars.' As a fighter and a world champion, I would encourage these men to step up and fight each other."