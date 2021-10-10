Tyson Fury labels Deontay Wilder ‘a sore loser’ and ‘an idiot’ for ‘showing no respect’ after classic fight

Tyson Fury branded Deontay Wilder “a sore loser” and “an idiot” after emphatically beating the American for the second time in a classic trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Fury prevailed in an enthralling heavyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena that featured no fewer than five knockdowns, hitting the canvas twice in round four but recovering to go on to dominate a brave Wilder thereafter and retain his WBC, Ring and Lineal heavyweight titles with a brutal 11th-round stoppage.

The memorable victory closes the chapter on a heated rivalry, but there remains no love lost between the two competitors.

Fury - who also stopped Wilder in the seventh round of last year’s one-sided rematch after a wild split-decision draw in December 2018 - appeared to offer an olive branch of peace to Wilder after his decisive win, only to seemingly have it rejected, much to the champion’s annoyance.

Quizzed on the pair’s terse post-fight exchange in Wilder’s corner, Fury told BT Sport: “I just said well done and he said I don’t want to show any sportsmanship and respect. I said no problem.

“[I was ] very surprised. [He’s] a sore loser, an idiot.

“To be a top fighting man you’ve got to show guts and respect, and he couldn’t do it tonight. And that was it.”

Earlier in the interview, Fury said: “He’s got no love for me, Deontay Wilder. Because you know why? I beat him three times.

“I’m a sportsman, I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back.

“That’s his problem. I’ll pray for him, so God will soften his heart.”

