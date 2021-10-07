Tyson Fury hits back at Deontay Wilder cheating accusations and pledges to knock him out

(Getty Images)

Tyson Fury has hit back at claims by Deontay Wilder that he cheated in their last fight and has pledged to knock him out in their third meeting on Saturday night.

The pair’s pre-fight press conference got increasingly heated as they exchanged barbs to the extent the traditional face-off was scrapped.

During the half-hour exchange, Wilder reiterated his suggestion that Fury had acted illegally in their last meeting, which he lost after seven rounds, having previously claimed he had tampered with his gloves.

But Fury said: “Wilder said I only won the second fight because I cheated and then he changes his whole team and trains harder than he ever has. If I only won because I was cheating what was the point in doing all this other work?

“He says he wants to hurt me. Deep down in his soul he knows he lost and he’ll lose again. You’re in denial and you’re going to get knocked out on Saturday night and I don’t fear you.”

Saturday night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas was ordered by an arbitration hearing but the original date got delayed when Fury tested positive for Covid-19.

His pre-fight preparations have since been hampered by complications over his daughter Athena’s birth and her stint in intensive care.

But Fury said he was now fully prepared for a first successful defence of his heavyweight title and warned his American rival would have to “get your excuse book ready you dosser”.

Of the cheating accusations, the WBC champion said: “I don’t care because it’s from an unwell person. He accused me of everything, then his team, trainer, injuries.

“Maybe if he’d come out with one excuse it was believable but not 50. It makes me thinks he’s a weak mental person I’ll put out sparko. I obliterated him in the rematch and, in the third fight, I’ll repeat it.”

Wilder, meanwhile, said he stood by his unsubstantiated claims that Fury and his camp had cheated in the previous fight.

“I don’t regret it,” he said of the accusations, “and go to my grave believing what I believe. I have clarity on a lot of things. It only made me better as a man and a fighter. It made me hungrier than before. It was a blessing in disguise.”

Wilder questioned whether his opponent could successfully defend a heavyweight title in contrast to his own previous 10 title defences before the Fury loss over a year-and-a-half ago, and insisted he goes into fight three pressure free.

“There’s no pressure on me,” he said. “All the pressure is on him. I’ve nothing to lose and everything to gain. I don’t have nothing to prove. I’m in a great place, a great state of mind. This is redemption, retaliation and retribution.”

