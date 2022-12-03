Tyson Fury fight undercard: Who is fighting, what time the action starts and how to watch live

Daniel Dubois takes on Kevin Lerena on the Fury-Chisora undercard on Saturday - Ben Hoskins /Getty Images
Daniel Dubois takes on Kevin Lerena on the Fury-Chisora undercard on Saturday

Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight title against Derek Chisora in an all-British blockbuster clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

It will be the third time the pair will have met in the ring with Fury winning both previous bouts. Fury comes into the fight just seven months after beating Dillian Whyte to retain his crown.

Fury has retired and unretired several times but has said he always wanted a third bout against his fellow Briton.

"I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, a second one with Derek Chisora," Fury said. "I always said I would fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career."

Fury's assertion that he'd be the first heavyweight to have two trilogies ignores the fact that the great Muhammad Ali's fought both Joe Frazier and Ken Norton on three occasions.

The undercard for the WBC title fight has added interest with Daniel Dubois putting his WBA title on the line against Kevin Lerena.

Briton Dubois has steadily climbed the ranks and won the WBA belt in June this year, thanks to knocking out Trevor Bryan in Florida.

Lerena has a good record on paper (unbeaten in eight years, winning 28 of his 29 fights) but much of it is against boxers of a lower standard than Dubois. Recently, however, he beat Mariusz Wach - a fighter who has faced Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte - on points.

Dubois will expect a shot at the WBA (Super) World title if he can hold on to his regular title for the next 12 months or so.

What fights are on Fury vs Chisora undercard?

  • Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena – heavyweight

  • Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk – lightweight

  • Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky – light-heavyweight

  • Hosea Burton vs TBA – cruiserweight

  • Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti – super-featherweight

  • Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez – lightweight

What time will the undercard fights start in the UK?

The undercard action in north London is expected to get under way from 5pm with ringwalks for the main event expected at around 9pm.

What TV channel can you watch Fury vs Chisora undercard?

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora is being broadcast live and exclusively on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

