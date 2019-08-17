Tyson Fury: February rematch with Deontay Wilder is set

Tyson Fury says a date and venue for a rematch with Deontay Wilder are set. (Getty)

Tyson Fury announced on Friday that he and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder are slated for a rematch on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas.

Fury made the announcement on ESPN’s “Now or Never” while noting that the deal is contingent on both fighters winning upcoming scheduled fights.

BREAKING NEWS: @Tyson_Fury ANNOUNCES rematch date with Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/VQDPKfO8Bp — Now or Never ESPN (@noworneverespn) August 17, 2019

Fury is scheduled to take on little-known Swedish fighter Otto Walin in Las Vegas on Sept. 14, while Wilder is expected to take on Luis Ortiz sometime in November, though that fight has not been officially announced.

Wilder successfully defended his belt against Ortiz in March of last year via TKO in New York.

Wilder-Fury thriller ended in draw

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in December that saw Wilder retain his WBC belt. Wilder knocked Fury down twice in the match while Fury connected on more blows.

“I think with the two knockdowns, I definitely won the fight,” Wilder said that night. “We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors, but with those two drops, I think I won the fight.”

Wilder announced in May that he intended to fight Fury again and now, according to Fury, it’s a done deal.

