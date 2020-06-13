Tyson Fury’s father threatens to put Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn ‘in the dole queue’ with wager over fight outcome

John Fury, boxing trainer and father of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury: Getty

John Fury, father of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, is not short on confidence in his son’s chances against Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Earlier this week, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a two-fight deal had been agreed for IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion AJ to take on the Gypsy King – who holds the WBC title – next year.

Tyson Fury later confirmed the deal, saying on social media: “I’m just after getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan. He’s just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed. Get in there my boy!

“Big shoutout Dan, he got this done – literally over the line. Two-fight deal, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua next year.”

And in a video on the WBC heavyweight champion’s Twitter, his father made his thoughts known on the outcome of those upcoming clashes, saying: “Let’s get the Joshua [fight] on! I’ll tell you what I’ll do.

“I’ll bet Eddie Hearn everything, and I’ll put him and his dad [promoter Barry Hearn] in the dole queue.

“All them fighters know they can’t beat Tyson. You can’t beat heart and the Furys have got bags of it. Bags of heart.”

The clip is from a BT Sport documentary, What Went Down, about Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder in February. The documentary will air at 7.30pm BST on Saturday 13 June.





