Tyson Fury to face relatively unknown Otto Wallin on Sept. 14

The weekend of Mexican Independance Day is getting a new headliner this year in the fight capital of the world.

BoxingScene.com reports that lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to the ring to take on Otto Wallin on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For the second straight fight, Fury's going the route of taking on a virtual unknown.

Back in June, Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) notched a second-round knockout of German boxer Tom Schwarz. Alexander Povetkin had been rumored to face Fury, but the Russian elected to fight his brother, Hughie, on Aug. 31. So the next option was the native of Sweden.

Wallin (20-0, 13 KO's), who doesn't have a Wikipedia page, had been scheduled to square off with BJ Flores on July 12 in a 10-round affair. But the Washington State Department of Licensing wouldn't approve a license to Flores for an unknown medical issue.

In Wallin's last bout, he went to a no-contest after an accidental headbutt in the first round. A ringside doctor for New Jersey’s State Athletic Control Board examined the gash over Kisner's right eye and wouldn't allow him to continue.

A Fury win and he'll set himself up for a rematch with WBC titlist Deontay Wilder in the first quarter of 2020 if the latter defeats Luis Ortiz in their rematch later this year.



