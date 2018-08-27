Tyson Fury dismisses claims that he could back out of heavyweight bout with American boxer Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has dismissed claims that his team is “baulking” at the idea of fighting Deontay Wilder and says the heavyweight bout will happen.

Reports in America suggested that Fury is hesitant to sign a deal that will pit him against WBC champion Wilder in his third fight since making his comeback to the sport.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter and head of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, also expressed his doubts about the fight, suggesting that “anything can happen” and the self-proclaimed Gypsy King is “so far from fighting Deontay Wilder”.

Tyson Fury will fight Deontay Wilder in November in a Las Vegas bout for the WBC heavyweight championship (Getty)

However, Fury cleared up any doubts and said there is no way he is pulling out of the contest.

“Just a quick update, I’ve been reading and I’ve heard some rumours that this fight is off with me and Wilder,” he said on social media.

“Not on my watch it ain’t. I’m not pulling out of nothing, it’s on like Donkey Kong. Tyson Fury is like a king coming to America.”

The fight was announced after Fury continued his comeback with a points win after ten rounds on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s emotional night at Windsor Park.

Frank Warren, Fury and Frampton’s promoter, announced that Fury would be taking on Wilder and Frampton will have a shot at the IBF world title held by Josh Warrington.

Wilder, who is a feared puncher and undefeated in his 40 professional fights - 39 wins by knockout - had been in lengthy negotiations with Joshua, but the British heavyweight will instead fulfil a mandatory obligation to take on Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in September.

“Fury contacted me and we had a great conversation. This was Instagram, on 22 June,” said Wilder. “He said: I promised you I’d fight you – let’s make this happen, it’ll be the biggest fight in the world.”

The winner of Wilder vs Fury will claim the one title Joshua doesn’t have and set up a likely clash with the 2012 Olympic gold medallist to unify the heavyweight division.