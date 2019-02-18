Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder rematch in doubt after Brit signs promotional deal with ESPN

Tyson Fury has signed a multi-year multi-fight promotional deal with ESPN and Bob Arum’s Top Rank, reportedly worth as much as £80m, leaving hopes of a hotly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder in doubt.

The pair’s heavyweight blockbuster in December was aired on rival US broadcaster Showtime, who Wilder has worked with exclusively throughout his career, while Fury will now only appear on ESPN in the US.

Last week, reports emerged that negotiations between Wilder and Fury’s respective teams had reached a standstill in negotations, while purse bids for the bout are still scheduled for next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Speaking of the deal, Fury said: “I’m delighted that Frank and Queensberry Promotions have teamed up with Top Rank to promote my fights in America.

“With ESPN and BT Sport behind me, the biggest sports platforms in the world are now linked up with the best heavyweight in the world!”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren added: “This is a great move for Tyson Fury and a great move for Queensberry Promotions.”

“By partnering up with ESPN and Top Rank in America, we’re giving Tyson the opportunity to perform on the biggest and most powerful platforms on both sides of the Atlantic and become a truly global star.”

Legendary promoter Bob Arum, who will now co-promote Fury with Warren in the US, said:

“Top Rank is very excited to enter into the promotional arrangement along with Queensberry Promotions for the lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

“He is a generational heavyweight talent at the peak of his powers. We also look forward to our increasing relationship with MTK Global, which represents so many world-class fighters,” Arum said.