Tyson Fury confirms ‘this might be it’ as he hints at retirement after stopping Dillian Whyte

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tyson Fury once again hinted at retirement after he stopped Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley.

The win saw Fury defend his WBC belt and extend his unbeaten record, sealing the victory with a stunning uppercut that Whyte could not recover from.

In the build-up to the bout, Fury repeatedly insisted that this would be his final bout, whatever the result.

After the 32nd win of his professional career, Fury did not commit to retiring but suggested he could well now hang up the gloves.

“I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the Wilder 3 fight that would be it,” Fury told BT Sport.

“And I meant it. But I got offered to fight at Wembley, and I believed I owed it to the fans. To every person in the UK.

“Now it’s all done, I have to be a man of my word. This might be it. This might be the final curtain. What a way to go out.”

It was Fury’s first fight in the UK for almost four years and he soaked in the atmosphere on his long walk to the ring.

There was plenty of respect shown between the two fighters in the build-up and Fury once again paid tribute to Whyte after stopping him in comprehensive fashion.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support,” Fury said.

“I cannot believe 94,000 countrymen and women came here to watch me. From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and stayed up late to watch this fight.

“Dillian [Whyte] is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion. One of the greatest and, unfortunately, he had to fight me tonight. You are not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you are messing with the best man on the planet.

“This man, SugarHill [Steward], has made the man I am. He has made me the biggest boxer in the heavyweight division.