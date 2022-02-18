Tyson Foods to Present at the 2022 CAGNY Conference

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stewart Glendinning, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference on February 23, 2022 at 12:50 pm CST. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com following the presentation.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “Tyson Foods” or “Tyson”) (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 employees ("team members") on October 2, 2021. Through our Core Values, Tyson Foods is a company of people engaged in the production of food, seeking to pursue trust and integrity, and committed to creating value for our shareholders, our customers, our team members, and our communities. We strive to be honorable and operate with integrity, be faith-friendly and inclusive, serve as stewards of the resources entrusted to us, and provide a safe work environment.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111
Investor Contact: Megan Britt, 479-236-4927

    BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu turned the Beijing Olympics into her own personal playground. In the city. In the mountains. Spinning, flipping and flying above three different venues. The American-born Gu came into the Games hoping to win three gold medals in freestyle skiing while representing China, where her mother was born. She didn’t, but she did come away with two golds and one silver, making her the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics. The 18-year-old Gu capped