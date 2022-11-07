Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication

·2 min read

Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

According to an incident report provided by the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday morning from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson, but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.

Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Tyson, 32, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson. After working as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan, Tyson joined Tyson Foods in 2019 and led its sustainability and enterprise strategy teams. On Sept. 27, the company based in Springdale, Arkansas, promoted him to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Tyson Foods spokesman Derek Burleson said Monday that the company is aware of the incident but considers it a personal matter and has no additional comment.

Tyson is the second high-profile food-industry executive arrested in Fayetteville in the last two months.

In September, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after biting a man's nose during an argument in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat last year. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey after the incident. He left the company in mid-October.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks start week higher as midterms, CPI report loom

    U.S. stocks pushed forward Monday as investors geared up for another week of potentially market-moving events: the Nov. 8 midterm elections and October consumer price data.

  • S&P/TSX composite up almost 100 points Monday, U.S. markets also up

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up by nearly 100 points Monday, with broad-based gains in most sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.10 points at 19,545.91. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 423.78 points at 32,827.00. The S&P 500 index was up 36.25 points at 3,806.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 89.26 points at 10,564.52. The Canadian dollar traded for 74.11 cents US, compared with 73.98 cents US on Friday.

  • Department of Justice seizes $3.36 billion of crypto in raid tied to Silk Road

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report on the U.S. Department of Justice’s second-largest financial seizure to date.

  • Ford's EV guru Field talks bottlenecks and opportunities

    An inadequate charging network and insufficient access to battery raw materials are critical bottlenecks that could shackle demand for electric vehicles, according to Ford Motor Co's chief electrification executive on Monday. "Infrastructure is the biggest thing that really has to be nailed for widespread adoption" of EVs, Doug Field said at an EV conference in London. "A lot of coordination is going to be required to get the right levels of compatibility, capability, reliability in that charging network so people just don't have to worry about it."

  • Lyft shares plunge after revenue forecast disappoints

    Lyft's shares were down 9% in extended trading. The stock has lost nearly 70% of its value so far this year, underperforming that of Uber, which has declined about 33%. Uber controls a bigger chunk of the market share and has operations outside of the United States, while also benefiting from its food and grocery delivery business and said it was not seeing any signs of consumer weakness.

  • What can I pay with a credit card?

    When used responsibly, paying with plastic can be a straightforward way to boost your credit score, earn rewards, and keep track of your expenses without taking on extra debt.

  • In California's conservative Little Saigon, a progressive unravelling among Vietnamese Americans switches up Orange County politics and raises the stakes for Republicans

    The race in California's battleground 45th Congressional District is spotlighting what it means to be a Vietnamese American voter in a conservative enclave.

  • Take-Two deepens videogame industry gloom with annual forecast cut

    Rival Electronic Arts also cut its annual forecast last week. Take-Two said it now expects full-year adjusted sales to be between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion, compared with $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion projected earlier.

  • Cannabis company Tilray to buy New York brewer Montauk Brewing Company

    NEW YORK — Tilray Brands Inc. has acquired Montauk Brewing Company in a bid to expand its U.S. alcohol division. The cannabis company says the acquisition of the New York brewer will be accretive to Tilray's adjusted EBITDA, but did not disclose the terms of the deal. Montauk Brewing Company has more than 6,400 distribution points across retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Costco and Walmart. The premium brewer will join Tilray's roster of alcohol and beverage brands, which incl

  • Ford's 2023 Transit Trail van made for DIY adventure seekers on a budget

    Ford announced its new 2023 Transit Trail van, developed for adventure seekers on a budget who are willing to do-it-yourself.

  • Palantir stock falls after issuing revenue shortfall warning

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Palantir shares after warning of a potential revenue miss.

  • Richard Branson must face lawsuit in U.S. over Virgin Galactic space travel problems

    A U.S. judge on Monday said British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson must face shareholder claims he concealed problems in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's spaceship program, and sold hundreds of millions of dollars of stock at inflated prices. While dismissing most claims in the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Allyne Ross in Brooklyn said shareholders could try to prove that Virgin and Branson defrauded them into overpaying for the space tourism company's shares, which now trade more than 90% below their February 2021 peak. Shareholders can sue over July 2019 statements that Virgin had made "great progress" overcoming "hurdles" to commercial spaceflight, despite a near-disastrous test flight five months earlier when its rocket plane Unity suffered critical damage.

  • Wall Street climbs ahead of Election Day, inflation data

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose Monday on the eve of Election Day as Wall Street looked ahead to the benefits of a possibly split government in Washington, though trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake the market. The S&P 500 rose 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9%. Analysts say many investors seem to be making bets that Republicans will take control of at least one house of Congress. With a divided government

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh