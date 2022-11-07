Tyson Foods CFO charged after trespassing in woman's home, falling asleep in her bed, police say

Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested over the weekend for alleged public intoxication and trespassing after he entered a woman’s home and fell asleep in her bed, police said.

A woman called police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after she entered her home on Sunday and said a man she did not know was asleep in her bed, according to a preliminary report provided to USA TODAY. When police arrived at the home, Tyson was allegedly asleep in a bedroom in the house, with his clothing on the floor. Police looked at the man’s driver's license in his wallet, and identified him as Tyson.

“Tyson was not invited to stay at the residence and the occupants did not know who he was,” the report said. He was sluggish and wanted to go to sleep, per the report.

Police placed Tyson, 32, under arrest for criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He was booked at 2:23 a.m. and released later on Sunday on a $415 bond. He is due to appear in court on Dec. 1, according to online records.

USA TODAY has reached out for Tyson's attorney information.

Tyson’s headquarters is located in Springdale, Arkansas, which is about 10 miles north of Fayetteville.

Tyson is a great-grandson of the company's founder. He is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson.

Tyson Foods in a statement to USA TODAY said it is aware of the incident, calling it a “personal matter” and declining to comment further.

The incident comes after Beyond Meat’s former Chief Operating Officer, Doug Ramsey, was arrested over a physical altercation in a parking garage after an Arkansas Razorbacks football game. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey following the altercation.

