Tyson Etienne delivers in clutch to lift Wichita State over UNLV in last-second win

For the second straight game in Las Vegas, the Wichita State men’s basketball team pulled off a stunning, second-half comeback.

This time, the Shockers finished it.

Tyson Etienne made the game-tying and game-winning free throws with 3.4 seconds left to lift the Shockers to a thrilling 74-73 win over UNLV to conclude the Main Event tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

Etienne scored a game-high 28 points, as WSU erased an 11-point, second-half deficit for the win. Etienne scored 23 of his points in the second half.

The final 60 seconds featured wild swings, as WSU held a three-point led, only for UNLV to re-take the lead with 5.5 seconds left, then for the Runnin’ Rebels to foul Etienne trying to advance the ball the length of the court. Etienne made both foul shots, after missing four key ones in the Arizona loss, and UNLV lost the ball on the last possession.

After WSU played from behind for 31 of 35 minutes, Etienne put the Shockers in front with a flurry of deep shots from behind the three-point arc. He made three straight triples in less than two minutes to help take WSU from six points behind to a 63-60 lead with 4:41 remaining.

When UNLV surged in front, 69-67, Etienne once again came up big for the Shockers with yet another deep three-pointer to put the Shockers ahead, 70-67, with 1:41 remaining. UNLV failed to convert two straight layups underneath, which jump-started a fast break for WSU that Ricky Council finished for a 72-69 lead with 1:03 left and to set up the thrilling finish.

Maybe WSU’s legs were tired from an overtime loss to Arizona on Friday night, but whatever the reason, the Shockers had an uncharacteristic poor showing on the defensive end.

UNLV was able to do just about whatever it pleased in the first half, evident by making 15 of 25 shots and finishing with a 70% effective field goal percentage and 1.18 points per possession — both season-high marks allowed by the Shocker defense — to take a 39-31 lead into halftime.

Story continues

It marked the fifth straight game this season WSU has not gone into halftime with the lead. And faced with their largest halftime deficit of the season, the Shockers didn’t get off to the start they were looking for in the second half.

Etienne failed to convert a 2-on-1 fast break, then on the other end WSU fell asleep on an inbounds play and allowed UNLV a wide-open corner three that it swished. The deficit grew to 11 almost immediately.

But behind its 6-foot-11 freshman center, WSU would reel off an 8-2 run to trim UNLV’s lead to 51-48 with more than 13 minutes to play. Pohto drilled his second three-pointer of the game, then ignited WSU’s bench with another put-back dunk in traffic. A three-pointer by Etienne would cut the deficit to 56-54 with 11:39 remaining.

For the first time this season, offense wasn’t the problem for WSU — it was defense. Almost every time the Shockers pushed forward with a score, they would give up a basket on the other end to prevent a run.

UNLV pushed its lead back out to 61-54 and for the second straight game, WSU managed to revive itself when it was on the brink of being buried in the second half.

The Shockers will return to Wichita on Monday and begin preparation for their first true road game of the season at Missouri on Friday.