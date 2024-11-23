Tyson Dunn scores 22 to help Buffalo take down Morgan State 82-73

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Dunn had 22 points in Buffalo's 82-73 victory over Morgan State on Friday night.

Dunn added six rebounds, eight assists, and four steals for the Bulls (3-3). Brayden Jackson scored 18 points, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line. Ryan Sabol made three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Kameron Hobbs finished with 20 points and two steals for the Bears (3-4). Ahmarie Simpkins added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Wynston Tabbs had 11 points and two steals.

Dunn scored eight points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 36-31. Buffalo pulled off the victory after a 10-3 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 69-65 with 3:02 left in the half. Dunn scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

