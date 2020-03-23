Tysnes Sparebank (OB:TYSB-ME) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Tysnes Sparebank (OB:TYSB-ME) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 27th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 7th of April.

Tysnes Sparebank's next dividend payment will be kr4.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of kr10.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Tysnes Sparebank has a trailing yield of approximately 9.7% on its current stock price of NOK103. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Tysnes Sparebank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Tysnes Sparebank paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why we're optimistic about Tysnes Sparebank's earnings, which have ripped higher, up 36% over the past year. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far.

One year is not very long in the grand scheme of things though, so we wouldn't draw too strong a conclusion based on these results.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last two years, Tysnes Sparebank has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Tysnes Sparebank? Companies like Tysnes Sparebank that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Tysnes Sparebank appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Tysnes Sparebank has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Tysnes Sparebank (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

