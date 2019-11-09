Tyrrell Hatton reveals secret to rediscovering form after moving into contention for title in Turkey

The sweltering conditions of Antalya probed away at the patience and perseverance of Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday but the fiery Brit refused to crack and delivered a sensational round of 65.

Hatton simply wiped away any sweat and lingering outbursts from a tough year to move into contention at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The world No 48 is tied second with Patrick Reed, Ross Fisher, Robert MacIntyre and Benjamin Hebert, three shots behind leader Matthias Schwab on -18.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But benign conditions at the Maxx Royal golf course, which have seen raining birdies through three days, mean Hatton will be forced into a sprint from the first tee tomorrow in pursuit of a fourth European Tour win.

The man from Marlow has revealed a small tweak has enabled him to recapture his best golf, keeping him from snarling out on the course.

“Normally I’m quite a negative person but in the last sort of month, I’ve actually felt quite confident,” Hatton revealed.

“I changed shafts in my irons which has been a big help. Gone to a completely new grip and it’s been really good. It’s the best I’ve played all year, and it’s just the putter that hasn’t really been my friend, which in years gone by has been a strength.

“But it’s definitely been the weakness this year for me. So obviously if I can keep giving myself chances, you’re going to make a few occasionally and hopefully I can do that again.”

Hatton is three behind leader Matthias Schwab (Getty)

Hatton has been coping with excruciating pain from a lingering wrist injury sustained at the 2017 Masters. Painkillers have kept his season alive, though surgery beckons at the end of this month.

Story continues

Rounds like Saturday, which included six birdies and an eagle, will certainly provoke a few more grins than usual. But Hatton, who intends to indulge in some Turkish truffles after a fine day's work, refuses to embrace a new persona just yet.

“No, never,” Hatton laughed when asked whether he will become more cheerful moving forwards. “I’ll be the miserable, negative person, which is standard me, but I’ll embrace it.

“There are times where I can’t help myself, but that’s just me. Obviously if I can keep myself as cool as I can be tomorrow, then I’ll give myself the best chance possible and that’s all I can ask for.”