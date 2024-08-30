Tyrrell Hatton reacts on the 15th green during the second round of the 2024 Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

A 7-under 65 has Tyrrell Hatton at 10 under after two days and alone atop the leaderboard at the 2024 Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

"It was nice to see some putts go in today, to be honest," Hatton said. "I definitely hit the ball better yesterday but the big difference was I holed a few putts, which was nice and trying to take that momentum into the weekend."

Hatton is 2-for-6 when holding a 36-hole lead.

"I think any time we get to play in England the fans always come out and we get good support and I'm definitely enjoying that," he said about the competition at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Jorge Campillo and Brandon Stone are tied for second at 9 under, one shot back.

Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Jonas Blixt, Vincent Norrman, Sung Kang, Luke Donald, Eddie Pepperell and Danny Willett were among the notables who missed the cut, which was even par.

In search of his seventh DP World Tour victory, Hatton is among the two LIV golfers in the field this week. The next LIV Golf event is in Chicago from Sept. 13-15 at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Tyrrell Hatton leads DP World Tour's Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo