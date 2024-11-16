Tyrrell Hatton called a ‘terrible influence’ after foul-mouthed course rant

Tyrrell Hatton has been labelled a “terrible influence” after snapping a club and making foul-mouthed complaints about course conditions in round three of the DP World Tour Championship.

Hatton reacted angrily to missing a short birdie putt on the 11th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates, exclaiming clearly “F*** you, f****** s*** greens” and banging his putter down on the green.

The LIV Golf player then broke one of his wedges after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 14th, although he did chip in for birdie in a 71 which left him three off the lead shared by Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner.

"Why would you do that?" Tyrrell Hatton snaps his club after a bad iron shot 😬 pic.twitter.com/LmVZpcS0zE — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 16, 2024

Responding to the latest in a long line of displays of petulance from Hatton, veteran Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray said: “Oh no, no. It’s time for change I’m afraid.

“What a terrible influence on the next generation. I’m sorry to say it, I’m his biggest supporter as a golfer. But just have a look at this. Why? Why would you do that? We’ve all had our moments but he’s having too many of them.”

Co-commentator and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley agreed with Murray, adding: “I think we’re all on the same page with that.

“The embarrassment that he’s gonna have this week with the certain things that have gone on with him may well force and instigate change.

“Because this is a guy who has had a great run the last few weeks remember. He won the Dunhill, second last week (in Abi Dhabi), going strong again this week and it’s not like he’s having a bad time with his game.”

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour told the PA news agency: “Tyrrell Hatton’s behaviour breached the DP World Tour’s Code of Conduct within the Members’ General Regulations and he will be fined as a result.”

Hatton’s antics threatened to overshadow an enthralling third round which saw Hojgaard scramble a remarkable par on the 18th, McIlroy lip out for birdie on the same hole and his playing partner Rozner then hole from seven feet for eagle.

Hojgaard drove into the creek which splits the fairway and then sliced his third shot almost out of bounds, but was able to drop away from a metal fence and eventually holed from 20 feet to complete a 66 with his 10th straight par.

“It was looking more like an eight at some point,” admitted the 23-year-old, who edged out McIlroy to win the Irish Open in September and is bidding to succeed twin brother Nicolai in winning the season-ending event.

“We talked about it earlier this week how cool it would be, another Hojgaard could defend the title,” he added.

EAGLE finish 🙌 Stunning approach from @AntoineRozner, setting up an eagle on 18 to tie the lead ahead of the final round.#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/94o7kf7peJ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 16, 2024

McIlroy has effectively sealed his third Race to Dubai title in a row and sixth overall with his only challenger, Thriston Lawrence, down in 17th in pursuit of the win he needed to stand any chance of topping the money list.

“Starting on Thursday with a 67, my focus was firmly turned on to winning the tournament,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve put myself in a good position to do that tomorrow and my goal is to be on that 18th green with two trophies instead of one.

“I was with one of the Hojgaard brothers on the 18th green last year, hopefully I’m not on it with the other one tomorrow!”