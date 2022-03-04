Tyronn Lue: I’ve seen LeBron James in tough situations before, he always comes out on top

Mike Trudell: Tyronn Lue: “I’ve seen LeBron James in tough situations before, he’s always come out on top.”

Frank Vogel says the Lakers will start LeBron, Dwight, Russ, Monk and Reaves against the Clippers tonight.

Frank Vogel said Dwight Howard will start for Stanley Johnson tonight, so:

Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Dwight will start.

He added: “We’re definitely going to use D.J. Augustin” off the bench. – 8:35 PM

Frank Vogel says that he will definitely use DJ Augustin, will have former Clipper Wenyen Gabriel available. Will start Dwight Howard next to LeBron James. – 8:35 PM

Frank Vogel says the Lakers will start Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook against the Clippers. – 8:34 PM

📅 On this day in 2014, LeBron James scored a career-high and @MiamiHEAT-record 61 points in a win over the Bobcats.

James shot 22-33 from the field (8-10 from 3P range) and 9-12 from the FT line.

His 79.7 TS% is the third-highest in NBA history by a player in a 60-point game. pic.twitter.com/bV3DDk3Zq9 – 1:01 PM

Is LeBron still a Tier 1A superstar? Why won't Lamar Jackson push for his extension? Has Westbrook's legacy been tarnished?

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:56 PM

Had some fun doing this one:

“He do it better than ‘Bron do. You just gotta be aware of him at all times.”

How #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hunts down blocked shots ….

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:18 AM

8 years ago today, LeBron put on a mask and scored 61.

youtube.com/watch?v=Qmd_vO… – 8:20 AM

“When he’s thinking a lot and passing up shots, I know he’s not knocking down shots and I think it’s because he’s hesitating. He’s thinking about it too much. “I like players who take accountability. Russ knows he can play, he just needs to play like Russ can play and stop thinking about the distractions sometimes the fans don’t give him the just he deserves. He’s got to let all that go and just go out and be aggressive, get to the hole, take the shot when it’s available without hesitation. “I think he can get back into a style of play that we want from him. He’s got to stop feeling sorry for himself and just go out and get rebounds, play defense and I think Russ can get back to being productive player that we need.” -via TalkBasket / March 3, 2022

Dime: Shaq on the Lakers: “I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows. And I hate to use this word, but it looks like they’re quitting.” (via @NBAonTNT) -via Twitter / March 2, 2022

“When you’re a Laker, and you’re a big-name player, and you’re playing in L.A., all opponents, I don’t care who they are, they’re going to be coming into L.A. and they’re going to be playing above their heads,” said Shaq. “And you can never make an excuse for lack of effort.” Moreover, O’Neal went further and called them quitters, stating he didn’t want to use that word, but that’s just how the team looks in his eyes. “You’ve gotta at least put more effort into it,” he said. “I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows that, I hate to use this word, it looks like they’re quitting.” -via Fade Away World / March 2, 2022