Tyrone McKenna v Lewis Crocker: Welterweights set for 'Battle of Belfast' showdown at SSE Arena

Belfast boxers Lewis Crocker and Tyrone McKenna will be in opposition in their native city on Saturday night

If there is one thing which will evoke a special sense of anticipation among the Belfast boxing public, it is the prospect of two of their own locking horns in the ring on a big fight night in front of the city's passionate fans.

The 1962 King's Hall contest between Freddie Gilroy and John Caldwell and the two fights between Davy Larmour and Hugh Russell which resurrected the fortunes of the sport in the early 1980s have become the the stuff of legend.

In a city renowned for its boxing heroes, two of the present generation's most formidable fighting sons - Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker - will battle it out at the SSE Arena on Saturday night on the undercard of Michael Conlan's super-featherweight bout against Jordan Gill.

With local bragging rights and the future trajectory of their careers at stake, the 10-round welterweight contest between two of Belfast's most exciting fighters has the potential to upstage the top-of-the-bill headline act.

In one corner, there is McKenna, an experienced, strong and durable operator, who has come up against several world-class opponents.

'The Mighty Celt', as he is known, has won 23, drawn one and lost three of his professional fights to date, those losses coming against current WBC light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis, Jack Catterall and Ohara Davies.

The 33-year-old west Belfast southpaw has not fought since securing a unanimous decision over Wales' Chris Jenkins 16 months ago.

'Everyone talking about this fight'

"It's huge," enthused McKenna of his big Belfast meeting with cross-city rival Crocker.

"To put it into perspective, it was to be the main event at the SSE bill before the Conlan fight was announced, so it's big enough on its own to be a headline event.

"Two local lads from Belfast going at it. It's very rare at this level that two fighters from the city are involved in such a big fight.

"Everywhere I go, everyone is talking about this fight. It's the most hyped fight I've ever been involved in - it might not be the biggest fight I've ever had, but it certainly feels like it.

"There's no real needle but he's an opponent so over the last 10 weeks I've learned to hate him.

"He's a big power puncher, he likes to throw his hands. I love wars so it's just a case of meeting in the centre of the ring and seeing who lasts the distance and who won't."

Tyrone McKenna's three professional losses have included a defeat by WBC light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis

In the opposite corner, there is south Belfast boxer Crocker, who is pumped up for what he concedes is a potentially "life-changing fight".

Nicknamed 'The Croc', the 26-year-old boasts an unblemished record of 17 straight wins, 10 by knockout. This fight represents a significant step up in class, however.

After a 17-month absence following his successful WBO European Welterweight title defence at the Ulster Hall against Armenian Artem Haroyan in November 2021, Crocker returned to the ring under new trainer Billy Nelson earlier this year, winning two fights in five weeks - both in Glasgow.

He then featured on the card at Falls Park in August, claiming a fourth-round stoppage over Greyvin Mendoza.

'We both love an old war'

"I'm excited, I can't wait. The city is buzzing. We both love an old war and it's especially exciting as it's Belfast against Belfast," said Crocker.

"Belfast already has a class boxing community and this rivalry makes it something else. It's going to be fireworks on Saturday.

"Originally it was meant to be us headlining the bill but then obviously Mick came along and it's great to have Mick on the card as well.

"It just goes to show you boxing is booming in Belfast and there's a bright future for everyone."

For Crocker, victory on Saturday would represent the biggest win of his career and a step closer to his ultimate aim of a shot at a world title.

"It's life-changing. Get this win and it shoots me onto next year for massive opportunities. But I'm not looking past Saturday, I have to get the job done first."

The fight has all of the makings of a classic and in a city fiercely proud of its heritage in the sport, both men have the opportunity to write their name into Belfast boxing folklore.