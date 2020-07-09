Tyrone Fisher released an all-new dating handbook for online gamers

Tyrone Fisher, author and veteran gamer, has announced the release of his new dating handbook, Dating and Dragons: Guide To Dating Through Online Gaming

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2020 / Tyrone Fisher, author and veteran gamer, has announced the release of his new dating handbook, Dating and Dragons: Guide To Dating Through Online Gaming. Fisher's personal experiences, and those of his close friends, serve as the foundation for this comprehensive look into the social aspects of gaming. In Dating and Dragons, Fisher tackles common challenges to off-screen romance, such as how to direct conversations and exhibit confidence.

Fisher's conversational tone and sense of humor make it simple to follow his step-by-step process to moving relationships from in-game to off-screen. Dating and Dragons includes scripts and pointers to help readers shift conversations to a more serious note without seeming hasty. For example, Fisher recommends starting off with an easy topic centered around gaming before branching out into details about a potential love interest's school, work, or home life.

Fisher is also conscious of the challenges that face gamers who are seeking romantic partners in a gaming environment. He suggests several ways of connecting online and provides sample itineraries for meeting in person. Since safety is always a concern, Fisher also discusses best practices to avoid scammers or predators.

Readers of Dating and Dragons describe it as "awesome" and praise Fisher for helping them approach prospective partners online with confidence. Fisher believes that any gamer, regardless of gender or background, can benefit from Dating and Dragons. Although this guide primarily focuses on romantic relationships, the same tips can be applied to friendship as well.

Tyrone Fisher is an author and gamer with an appreciation for how gaming has changed society. When he isn't writing, he is often online, usually playing MMORPGs or single-player games on STEAM. While this is Fisher's first book, it has already won the Most Inspiring Author award from Dabb Media. Additional information can be found at www.datinganddragonsbook.com.

Dating and Dragons: Guide To Dating Through Online Gaming is available for purchase on Amazon.com and booksamillion.com in both eBook and paperback formats.

