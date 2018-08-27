Tyron Woodley Won’t Fight Kamaru Usman If Darren Till Misses Weight at UFC 228

Tyron Woodley - UFC 214 post

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is down to fight just about anybody... given a reasonable amount of notice.

Woodley is currently slated to defend his belt against Darren Till at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas. Till is a reasonable contender, as interim champion Colby Covington was unable to take the fight because of surgery. Till is also a fighter that has had a few struggles on the scale. So much so that the UFC has apparently inked Kamaru Usman as a back-up plan should Till fail to make weight.

The only problem with that plan is that Woodley on Monday said he wouldn't fight Usman on such short notice.

“Me and Usman will fight at some point in time, and I’m with it,” Woodley said on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “I’m with it. I’m with fighting him, I’m with fighting Mike Perry, all these dudes I respect. I like a person who brings true skill sets to the table and is a true fighter. I’m with it all day. But I’m not going to fight (Usman) on no 24-hours notice.

"I’ve been training for a six-foot-three striker, a southpaw. Not a five-foot-ten poor stand-up. Negative. I don’t do what I do the best because I wing s--t. I train, I prepare, I strategize. I break my opponent down to a molecule and I drown them. I leave them empty, I take away all their best gifts, and then I snipe them. I’m not going to switch it up in five minutes."

If nothing else, Woodley simply believes that with UFC gold around his waist, he shouldn't have to fight someone stepping in at the last minute.

“I’m a world champion. I deserve proper notice. I deserve proper time to prepare and train for a world title that I worked so hard for. I’m not going to step in. I’m not that guy. Go grab f---ing Cowboy (Cerrone). I’m a professional, and I’m a champion. If (Usman) wants to fight me, it’s going to be on a full training camp. And I would gladly take him up on that offer.”