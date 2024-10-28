Tyrique Stevenson should be embarrassed by his actions on Hail Mary

There was a lot of hype heading into Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, which featured No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels.

Williams and the offense struggled for most of the game, where they were held scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter. But Chicago eventually entered the fourth quarter down 12-7 with a chance to still win despite their issues.

Running back Roschon Johnson scored a touchdown in the final minute, and the Bears made their two-point conversion to make it a three-point game. It felt like they were on their way to a 5-2 record with a 15-12 victory.

But, in the worst way possible, they found a way to lose. Daniels threw a Hail Mary pass with the clock at 0:00 and it was tipped and caught in the endzone by receiver Noah Brown. The Commanders took the 18-15 win as Chicago was left stunned.

After the game, a video emerged of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during the final play, where he was seen taunting the crowd before and during the snap on the Hail Mary touchdown. He was late to the pile and ended up being the one who deflected the ball right to Brown.

Tyrique Stevenson taunted the crowd while the Hail Mary was going on……

pic.twitter.com/3hDKrF5lo1 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 28, 2024

To be taunting the fans, not paying attention to the play in motion, and then be a big reason why they lost on the final play is a very bad look. Stevenson should be ashamed of his actions on this play. He has been so good for Chicago this season, and this is what he'll be remembered for if he doesn't rebound from this mistake.

The Bears' coaching staff must hold him accountable otherwise things are going to go south quickly. They will lose all credibility if this week of practice isn't extremely hard for Stevenson. Honestly, this might be a scratchable offense in their next game. Especially considering Stevenson was already rotating with Terell Smith, who made his return to the lineup this week.

Everybody makes mistakes but some actions deserve consequences. Here's hoping the Bears make an example.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Tyrique Stevenson should be embarrassed by his actions on Hail Mary