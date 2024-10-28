Tyrese Maxey scores 10 in OT as 76ers beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of Philadelphia’s 13 overtime points Sunday and finished with a season-high 45 as the 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 118-114 for their first win of the season.

Maxey dominated the second half, scoring 14 of Philadelphia’s last 18 points in the third quarter and rallying the 76ers from a 102-97 deficit in the final minute of regulation.

Caleb Martin added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, while Eric Gordon finished with 15 points in the return to his home state. Andre Drummond scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton rebounded from a scoreless Friday night in New York with 22 points, including a circus 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to force overtime. But he missed two free throws late in overtime which would have tied the score at 116.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points for Indiana, which lost its fourth home opener in 17 seasons.

NETS 115, BUCKS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 32 points, Dennis Schroder added 29 and Brooklyn beat Milwaukee in their home opener to give coach Jordi Fernandez his first victory.

The Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter after opening with two road losses in their first season under Fernandez, a native of Badalona, Spain.

Thomas scored 11 in the final period to surpass the 30 points he had averaged in the first two games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who have dropped two straight after winning their opener. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 10 boards.

BLAZERS 125, PELICANS 103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points to lead Portland to a victory over New Orleans for their first win of the season.

Anfernee Simons pitched in 27 points and six assists as the Blazers bounced back from a 105-103 loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Deandre Ayton finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

CJ McCollum had 27 points to lead the Pelicans in the second of a two-game set against his former team.

After New Orleans opened the game with an 8-0 run, Portland stormed back and took a 59-47 lead into halftime. The Blazers extended the lead to as many as 24 in the second half.

Portland bullied the Pelicans on the glass, posting a 51-39 rebounding advantage and a 22-15 advantage in offensive rebounds.

THUNDER 128, HAWKS 104

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Oklahoma City beat Atlanta in a matchup of teams that had won their first two games.

Gilgeous-Alexander fell just short of what would have been his third career triple-double.

Chet Holmgren had 25 points, nine rebounds and six blocks and Jalen Williams added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City outscored Atlanta 39-18 in the fourth quarter. The Thunder made 14 of 23 field goals in the final period while Atlanta made 6 of 20.

Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists for the Hawks. He only attempted 14 shots while being harassed by Oklahoma City’s guards. He had at least 30 points and 10 assists in each of his first two games.

CLIPPERS 112, WARRIORS 104

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry left midway through the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury as Ivica Zubac and Los Angeles spoiled Goldens’ home opener with a win.

Zubac had 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points with a 3-pointer at the 3:47 mark of the fourth that made it a one-point game, Curry added 18 with six assists but left for good at the 7:55 mark. He tweaked his ankle late in the third then briefly tried to return with 8:08 left in the game before sitting down for good.

James Harden contributed 23 points and 11 assists making all nine of his free throws for a Clippers team missing Kawhi Leonard as the star forward is sidelined with a right knee injury.

