Tyrese Haliburton calls out Kings teammate for awkward Philly cheesesteak eating habits

The Kings had a little dissension in the ranks prior to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers after Tyrese Haliburton objected to the eating habits of teammate Robert Woodard II.

The Kings were out sampling the local cuisine Friday when Haliburton noticed Woodard was eating his Philly cheesesteak sandwich from the middle. Haliburton was absolutely beside himself.

“Yo, fam, you took the first bite out the middle,” Haliburton said in a video the Kings shared on social media.

Woodard tried to explain himself, claiming all the steak in the middle would fall off his sandwich if he ate it from the end. Haliburton wasn’t having it.

“That’s OK?” Haliburton asked. “We letting that slide?”

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry laughed when he was asked about the dispute during his pregame news conference.

“I think it all depends and it all depends on where you get it from … but to start in the middle, I don’t see that,” Gentry said. “I think you’ve got to start from the right side and go left. That’s usually how that works here in Philly.”