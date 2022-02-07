Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mom Is Hospitalized for COVID, Pneumonia: 'I Feel Helpless'

Tyrese Gibson; Priscilla Murray

SGranitz/WireImage

Tyrese Gibson is relying on the love of his fans as his mom battles for her health.

The Fast and Furious actor, 43, shared on Instagram Sunday that his mother, Priscilla Murray, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia and is being treated in the ICU.

Gibson, who shared a photo of himself taking a break on set, said he received the news of Murray's hospitalization "in the middle of filming," describing the phone call as "the worst" he's "ever gotten."

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he shared, adding, "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors."

Gibson asked, "Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged….I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do."

Once he arrived at the hospital, Gibson posted a photo taken outside Murray's room in the ICU and thanked his fans for their "outpouring of prayers love and energy."

Gibson said his mom "is still here and she's still fighting," telling his followers, "Since I've arrived I feel the warmth of love and angels surrounding mother……. I feel this powerful overwhelming since of calm."

Gibson then asked fans to continue sending prayers for Murray, writing, "Life is to be lived from here I believe it and I ask that you continue to pray over my mother the prayers are working all of her vital signs are UP since last night I believe in the mighty power of Jesus to keep mother and cover mother WE have so much more to do."

He closed out his caption by sharing, "Thank you Jesus for every 24 hours literally thank you Jesus for every BREATH!!!! Life belongs to you and I'm so grateful that you have blessed my mother to see another day……….. Amen Amen Amen!!!!!!!!!!"

In a video shared to Instagram shortly after his initial post, Gibson filmed himself inside the hospital wearing multiple masks.

Tyrese Gibson; Priscilla Murray

Maury Phillips/WireImage

"If I can ask you for prayer I can also give you some good news about these blessings in progress……. If you don't know you will know after you see this Jesus is real!!! [ 6 mask got my ears screaming……," he captioned the post.

Gibson said in his video that he and his mother "had their share of issues" in the past, before adding, "but as I sit here, I'm thanking God for every breath … I am so grateful. She's right here."

