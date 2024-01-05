Tyreeq Bakinson: Charlton Athletic sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder on loan

Charlton have signed Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Luton, moving to Bristol City in 2017 and Wednesday in 2022.

He has made eight Championship appearances for the Owls this season, after helping them win promotion.

Bakinson told the Addicks website: "I'm very happy to be here. I can't wait to show the fans and my team-mates what I can do."

Camden-born Bakinson has had loan spells with Newport, Plymouth and Ipswich, and has previously won promotion from League One twice.

Bakinson added: "My conversations with Michael Appleton have all been really positive and he was one of the big reasons why I wanted to come here."

Charlton head coach Appleton said: "Tyreeq gives us a physicality in midfield. He can play as a holding midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder because he's got the ability to get up and down the pitch when he wants and needs to.

"He can do that from a physical point of view, but he's also got the discipline to sit in there when required."

Meanwhile, striker Slobodan Tedic has been recalled by parent club Manchester City.

The striker, who joined the club on a season-long loan in September, made 17 appearances for the Addicks, scoring twice.