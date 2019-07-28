Tyreek Hill welcomed by cheers at Chiefs training camp

There apparently was no love lost for Tykreek Hill during his controversial absence.

The wide receiver returned to the football field Saturday to a roar of cheers from the Kansas City crowd.

Hill even took some giddy high-steps to show how excited he was to be welcomed back with such enthusiasm.

Take a look:

Video of Tyreek Hill being greeted by fans in St. Joe pic.twitter.com/UMckSVIPH4 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2019

The NFL released a statement last Friday saying it had conducted a "comprehensive investigation" into allegations that Hill had abused his 3-year-old son and found that, based on the evidence available, he had not violated the league's personal conduct policy.

"Throughout this investigation, the NFL's primary concern has been the well-being of the child," the release read. "Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child's ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families."

However, the decision was met with criticism as the league added it did not have access to law enforcement records. It was later reported that the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney refused the NFL's request for more information in the investigation.

Hill issued a statement after the announcement thanking the league.

"To my children, my beautiful children: I love you all dearly and I promise you all that I will continue to strive to be the best father, the best friend, the best role model, and the best mentor that I can be," Hill said.