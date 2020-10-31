Tyreek Hill says he can't make D.K. Metcalf play because Patrick Mahomes never throws interceptions

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf may have turned in the play of the 2020 NFL season when he chased down Budda Baker in Week 7. Metcalf showed off incredible speed on the play, saving what looked like a sure-fire touchdown with an excellent tackle. Even Baker was impressed.

Given how fast Metcalf was moving, only 1-2 other players in the NFL could have made that play. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who many believe is the fastest player in the NFL, is in that conversation.

But, surprisingly, Hill admitted he isn’t capable of replicating Metcalf’s feat. Not because Hill isn’t fast enough, though, because Patrick Mahomes never throws interceptions.

After Hill says that, he shrugs and adds, “There you have it,” making it clear he was messing around.

Tyreek Hill among the fastest players in NFL

There’s no argument Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL. He ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at the 2016 NFL combine. Metcalf came in just a bit slower — at 4.33 — though Metcalf has a significant taller and heavier than Hill.

The Chiefs actually have another candidate who may have been able to chase down Baker. Receiver Mecole Hardman also ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine. Other than that, it’s possible Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross could make that play. Ross actually broke the record for the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the combine. Ross’ 40-yard dash in 2017 clocked in at 4.22.

Ross may want to tout that as part of his current trade request. The team that acquires him wouldn’t just get a receiver, they would get a player capable of chasing down opposing defensive backs whenever their quarterback gets intercepted.

That would require Ross to stay away from Kansas City, but the Chiefs already have plenty of speed at the position.

