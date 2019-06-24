Sources: NFL expected to meet with Tyreek Hill this week

Tyreek Hill is meeting with NFL representatives who are investigating child abuse allegations against the receiver. (AP)

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill will meet with NFL investigators in Kansas City this week, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports.

A few weeks ago, the Johnson County district attorney stated publicly that the criminal child abuse case involving Hill, who is still suspended from all team activities, is no longer active.

Mike Deines, the communications director for the Kansas Department of Children and Families, told Yahoo Sports that a child services investigation is ongoing.

The NFL has not ruled on the case, as commissioner Roger Goodell essentially said the league would not “interfere” with that until the child protective services investigation involving the family concludes.

However, the fact the NFL is expected to meet with Hill this week is an indication a ruling from the league could be on the horizon. Hill is expected to be joined by his legal team for the meeting, and it could set the stage for him to potentially be ready to suit up for training camp, which starts in late July.

In May, Hill’s lawyer sent the league a four-page rebuttal against the abuse charges. The NFL has yet to rule in the case regarding potential discipline, but has proven in past cases that a player doesn’t need criminal charges brought against him to invoke discipline.

The news of the NFL’s visit was first reported by radio station WHB 810 in Kansas City.

