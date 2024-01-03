Tyreek Hill leaves Dolphins practice as firefighters reportedly battle fire at his home

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins had to leave practice for a personal matter. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry via Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, left practice Wednesday amid reports that a fire was raging at his home.

The 29-year-old was informed that his family is safe, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Firefighters reportedly attempted to extinguish the fire for more than 30 minutes, according to WSVN 7 News.

The local outlet live-streamed a broadcast of Hill's home in Southwest Ranches. Hill was seen greeting his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who was waiting outside with two children.

