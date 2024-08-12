Tyreek Hill foolishly claimed he would beat Noah Lyles in a race after hearing the gold medalist's Super Bowl remarks

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Aug 5, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates with his gold medal at the victory ceremony for the men's 100m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill is probably the fastest player in the NFL. That's undeniable. But when it comes to Olympic sprinters, nobody is scared of Hill's speed -- especially not Noah Lyles.

That's what made Hill's comments on Monday extra strange when discussing the Olympic gold medalist's criticism of American sports leagues calling themselves "world champions."

In an interview with Kay Adams, Hill was asked for his response to Lyles -- who left Paris with a gold medal in the men's 100m and a bronze medal in the men's 200m. In his response, though, it became clear that Hill forgot that Lyles won gold in the Olympics' marquee event and went on to claim that he would beat Lyles in a race.

6x All Pro and SB Champ Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles comments about Super Bowl winners not being "World Champs"... 👀🔊



"Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about and that's track... I would beat Noah Lyles (in a race)." @cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins… pic.twitter.com/E6zQ9EgEBX — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 12, 2024

He said:

"Noah Lyles can't say nothing after what just happened to him. ... For him to do that and say we're not world champions of our sport. Like, come on, bruh. Just speak on what you know about and that's track."

Hill then said that he would beat Lyles in a race.

Again, Lyles absolutely can say something as the Olympic champion in the 100m. It seemed like Hill was focused on what happened in the 200m, but the event that Lyles won gold in earned him the title as world's fastest man.

Plus, if you're looking at the numbers, Lyles' time in Paris has Hill's best 100m time beat by nearly half a second. Lyles even bested Hill's wind-aided time of 9.98.

It's a race that Hill doesn't want to actually happen.

More NFL!

Bettors are splurging on the Chiefs' division odds, but don't think about fading the public on this one

Fantasy football DO DRAFT list: 8 players I love deeply in 2024 and so should you

Saquon Barkley's move to the Eagles tipped the scale of power in the NFC East

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tyreek Hill foolishly claimed he would beat Noah Lyles in a race after hearing the gold medalist's Super Bowl remarks