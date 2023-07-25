Tyre particles: the invisible poison clouding Britain’s roads

Recent studies show that tyres produce significantly more particulate pollution than engines do - iStockphoto

Tyre particles – the small fragments of rubber that flake off pneumatic tyres whenever a vehicle rolls along the road – are the latest hazard in a growing list of invisible pollutants, viruses and ecological disasters currently threatening humanity. But how concerned should we be?

The answer, according to scientists and researchers, is ‘very.’ Having spent the past few decades fretting about tailpipe emissions (the carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and various other baddies emitted by internal combustion engines) we’ve largely ignored the vast clouds of toxic particles produced by every single car and truck whenever it moves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And, unlike exhaust fumes, tyre particles are produced by all types of vehicle – petrol, diesel, electric, hybrid and hydrogen. You might have the greenest electricity powering the most efficient EV in the world, but it leaves in its wake a trail of toxic tyre dust just as deadly as that coming from anyone else’s car. Some scientists even argue that heavier cars, including battery-laden EVs, create more of this harmful matter than their smaller petrol counterparts. And recent studies show that, across the board, tyres produce significantly more particulate pollution than engines do – possibly even a thousand times worse.

How much do these tyre particles harm us?

Everybody knows that tyres wear down, and it stands to reason that all that missing mass must go somewhere. Sometimes the particles can be pretty obvious – visible chunks that ping off the wheels of passing cars and into the gutter. But a lot of the particles are so small that they find their way into rivers, oceans, soil, drinking water, and the lungs of passers-by.

Microplastics – the tiny flakes of man-made compounds now present in ecosystems all over the world – are a growing problem. It’s not clear how much they harm us when they enter our bodies, but initial research suggests that we risk finding out the hard way. They’ve been found to kill sea life, are known to move up the food chain when smaller animals are eaten, and were recently discovered in the placentas of unborn babies. Researchers have also found a link between tyre wear on the streets of San Francisco and dead salmon in waterways elsewhere in California.

A lot of tyre particles are so small that they find their way into rivers, oceans, soil, drinking water – and the lungs of passers-by - Getty

And, because microplastics keep getting increasingly ‘micro’ once they’ve entered the environment, yet never break down chemically, the dust that comes off your Volvo on the ten-minute drive to Sainsbury’s will keep floating around the world’s ecosystem for millennia.

A 2020 study by independent testing organisation, Emissions Analytics, found that in normal driving conditions a family hatchback with new, correctly inflated tyres produces 5.8 grams of particulates from its wheels per kilometre, compared to 4.5 milligrams from its exhaust – an amount still considered harmful. Multiply this phenomenon by every single rubber-wheeled vehicle currently being used in the world right now, and you can understand why scientists are worried.

Can anything be done about tyre particles?

Non-exhaust emissions (NEE) are currently unregulated. And one of the reasons that their prevalence seems to be growing in relation to tailpipe emissions is that exhaust fumes are very carefully monitored, controlled and understood. One step towards solving this problem would be to recognise NEE as a source of harmful airborne particulate matter, as recommended in a 2019 government report.

Story continues

There are some technological solutions in the works. A UK startup called The Tyre Collective has developed a device that gathers up to 60 percent of the errant tyre particles, which can then be used to make other rubber products. Friends of the Earth suggests roads are swept before it rains, to keep particles away from waterways. And not all tyres are created equal; certain compounds used in the creation of tyres are understood to be more deadly to wildlife than others, leading to calls for these chemicals to be phased out.

Inevitably, though, campaigners are calling for a tyre levy – a tax on the most polluting tyres. And, ultimately, a key solution is likely to be driving less.

Campaigners are calling a tax on the most polluting tyres - Moment RF

Are EVs to blame?

Two of the factors that contribute to tyre pollution are the weight of the vehicle and the torque that its powertrain produces, and electric vehicles tend to have a bit more of both than their directly equivalent counterparts.

Batteries are very heavy, and probably will be for some time. Consequently, as a general rule, an electric car tends to weigh more than a comparable petrol or diesel car. And with plenty of instant torque, they’re more likely to generate tyre dust as they accelerate, especially if driven enthusiastically.

But, EVs aren’t the only heavy, powerful vehicles available, and it would be reductive to argue that electric cars are the leading source of this type of pollution. There’s also an apples-to-oranges element to any conversation about emissions, in that it’s very hard to compare the ecological harm of microplastics with that of carbon dioxide. Currently, electric vehicles seem to produce as much toxic tyre dust as conventional fossil fuel cars, so while there’s no doubt that an EV’s zero tailpipe emissions brings localised benefits for air quality, there’s still a long way to go before EVs can be considered truly clean.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.