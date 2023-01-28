Tyre Nichols: Video released of confrontation with Memphis police

·2 min read
Tyre Nichols: Video released of confrontation with Memphis police

Body camera video was released Friday showing the confrontation between Memphis police officers and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled over at a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Nichols died three days later.

This video contains images that may be disturbing for some viewers.

PHOTO: Tyre Nichols who was pulled over while driving by Memphis Police Department officers on January 7, 2023, in a screen grab from a video released by Memphis Police Department, Jan. 27, 2023. (Memphis Police Department/via Reuters)
PHOTO: Tyre Nichols who was pulled over while driving by Memphis Police Department officers on January 7, 2023, in a screen grab from a video released by Memphis Police Department, Jan. 27, 2023. (Memphis Police Department/via Reuters)

MORE: Tyre Nichols live updates: Memphis police prepare to release video of confrontation

The five officers involved in his arrest -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith -- have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Lawyers for Mills and Martin said Thursday their clients plan to plead not guilty. Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, told ABC News Friday afternoon that his client has expressed remorse and said Mills likely did not deliver any fatal blows in the incident.

PHOTO: This still image from a Memphis Police Department body-cam video released on January 27, 2023, shows a police officer aiming a tazer towards Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Memphis Police Department/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: This still image from a Memphis Police Department body-cam video released on January 27, 2023, shows a police officer aiming a tazer towards Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Memphis Police Department/AFP via Getty Images)

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said on ABC News' "Good Morning America" on Friday, "In my 36 years ... I would have to say I don't think I've ever been more horrified and disgusted."

Rodney Wells, Nichols' stepfather, pleaded for calm after the release of the video.

"We want peace. We do not want any type of uproar," he said Friday.

MORE: Tyre Nichols: A timeline of the investigation into his death

"Even though this is a very, very difficult video to watch, it was never a thought that we would not release this video," Davis added. "We wanted to make sure that it wasn't released too prematurely because we wanted to ensure that the DA's office, the TBI [Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] and also the FBI had an opportunity to cross some of the hurdles that they had to in their investigation. And we're sort of at a point now that the DA has made his statements in reference to charges of these officers, that this is a safe time for us to release the video."

PHOTO: People take part in a protest following the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who was killed during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023. (Alyssa Pointer/Reuters)
PHOTO: People take part in a protest following the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who was killed during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2023. (Alyssa Pointer/Reuters)

Nichols' family and their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, saw the video before it was released to the public. The family has supported the release of the video to the public.

Crump said Friday at a press conference that the decision to charge the officers with second-degree murder just weeks after the incident set a precedent for police misconduct cases.

"We have a precedent that has been set here in Memphis," he said.

Tyre Nichols: Video released of confrontation with Memphis police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • What the Tyre Nichols beating video shows

    The bodycam footage shows Mr Nichols being severely beaten and crying out for his mother.

  • What you need to know about the Tyre Nichols killing and police videos

    The city of Memphis released video Friday showing Tyre Nichols being shot with a Taser, pepper-sprayed, beaten and restrained for three minutes by police.

  • Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital

    “They had beat him to a pulp... his head was swollen like a watermelon,” RowVaughn Wells says.

  • Tyre Nichols cries out for his mother in video of deadly beating by Memphis police

    ‘Watch out, I’m going to baton the f*** out of you’

  • Live Updates | Release of video of Tyre Nichols' beating

    The Latest on the release of a Memphis Police Department video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, who later died. MEMPHIS — Protesters and police unions are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Protesters gathered in a park near the White House, in Memphis and other cities as the video was released.

  • Richland murder suspect stopped taking his medications. Here’s how a judge responded

    He stopped taking the anti-psychotic medication because he didn’t feel like it was helping him.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the

  • Canadian Cyle Larin gets fresh start with loan move to Spain's Real Valladolid

    Forward Cyle Larin, Canada's leading men's international scorer, has joined Spain's Real Valladolid on a loan deal with a purchase option at the end of the season. The move from Belgium's Club Brugge offers the 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., a fresh start. Larin joined fellow Canadian Tajon Buchanan at Club Brugge in July from Turkey's Besiktas but failed to establish himself in the lineup. He had one goal in 13 appearances for the Belgian side. Larin, who was out of contract with Besiktas, si

  • Precious Achiuwa is making the Raptors a lot better

    Amit Mann looks at how Precious Achiuwa has improved on offence and is remedying some of the Raptors' defensive and rotation issues.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis