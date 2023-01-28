Tyre Nichols video released: 2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. says after Tyre Nichols footage released

Erin Snodgrass,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz,Azmi Haroun,Sarah Gray,Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert,Hannah Getahun
·8 min read
People in Memphis protest the death of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by police officers.
People in Memphis protest the death of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by police officers.Haven Orecchio, Insider

  • Memphis police released footage of five officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.

  • Protesters gathered in Memphis on Friday evening, chanting "no justice, no peace."

  • Content note: This story describes police brutality and death and contains graphic videos.

Activists are spreading carefree videos of Tyre Nichols skateboarding to remember him as someone who 'lived in joy'

A woman in a Black jacket leaves white flowers in front of a photo of Tyre Nichols in front of a sunset
A woman leaves a flower during a vigil on the day of the release of a video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols.Brian Snyder/Reuters

Tyre Nichols was a gentle skateboarder who loved his family and photography. And his friends, family, and activists protesting his death want to remember him that way.

A video compilation of the 29-year-old grinding rails and catching air in Sacramento, California is being shared across social media to commemorate his life.

Camara Williams, a podcaster, attorney, and community organizer who advocates for abolishing the police, tweeted the video on Friday, telling Insider the video showed "he was a person who lived in life and lived in joy."


Read Full Story

Legal experts agree: The videos show a complete 'breakdown' in police protocols

Still from Memphis Police body cam footage of Tyre Nichols beating.
Still from Memphis Police body cam footage of Tyre Nichols beating.Memphis Police

"What I saw was certainly police misconduct," Joshua Ritter, a Los Angeles criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor, and partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, told Insider of the footage. "What I saw is never the way that five fully trained officers should try to detain a person."

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, said there was "no question in my mind that murder charges are appropriate."

"I've prosecuted police officers. I've seen police officers imprisoned. I've seen a lot," he said. "This is probably one of the worst things I've ever seen."


Read Full Story

Memphis councilman breaks down in tears over bodycam footage

In an emotional interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Memphis City Council chairman Martavius Jones broke down in tears over the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, saying "this wasn't supposed to happen."

"Don, we have to do something," Jones told Lemon in the clip, which has since gone viral on social media. "Not that we were immune to anything, but this wasn't supposed to happen in our community. This was a traffic stop, it wasn't supposed to end like this."


Read Full Story

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. says after Tyre Nichols footage released

 

Two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's office were relieved of duty pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. said in a Friday night statement.

"Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols," the statement reads. "I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated."

On Friday evening, officials in Memphis, Tennessee, released the video footage of Memphis Police Officers beating Nichols after a January 7, 2023, traffic stop. Nichols died several days later of his injuries.

Five now-former Memphis Police Officers have been charged with second-degree murder.

Protesters in New York gathered in Times Square and other parts of the city to protest the death of Tyre Nichols

Protesters walk in the streets of New York City
People take part in a protest on the day of the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who died three days after he was pulled over while driving during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, at a protest in New York, U.S., January 27, 2023.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters gathered in New York City in Times Square and other locations on Friday night to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. A handful of arrests were made, per NYPD, but the full number would not be available until the morning.

Nichols died several days after being beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee, during a January 7, 2023, traffic stop. Camera footage of the deadly police beating was released by Memphis on Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

 

Protesters say they have demands for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee
Protesters in Memphis, Tennessee calling for reform after police officers beat Tyre Nichols, who died days later.Haven Orecchio/Inisder

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Protesters told Insider's Haven Orecchio that they called Mayor Jim Strickland with demands and will not leave the Memphis and Arkansas Bridge, where the protesters have congregated, until he returns their call.

The demands include but are not limited to passing the Data Transparency Ordinance at the city and county levels, tracking law enforcement data, ending the use of unmarked cars and plainclothes officers, and dissolving the SCORPION unit along with other task forces.

Biden 'outraged' after release of 'horrific' videos showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 12, 2023.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden spoke out on Friday moments after the release of several videos showing police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols.

On Friday, The City of Memphis released four separate videos related to events surrounding the arrest and beating of Nichols.

Biden said in a statement that he was "outraged" by what he saw.

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death," Biden said. "It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."


Read Full Story

'It could have been me' a truck driver tells Insider

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Speaking from the driver's seat of an 18-wheeler trying to merge onto I-55, truck driver Mark told insider he was running out of fuel.

He didn't know that he'd run into the protest. If he did, he said, he would have left later.

As a Black man, he said he doesn't fault the protestors and would "possibly" be out with them if he was from here. He's on his way to Oklahoma with 1,400 miles left.

"It could have been me," he told Insider. "It's not the first and it won't be the last."

Tyre Nichols video: Body cam footage showing brutal police beating by 5 Memphis police officers released

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7.Adrian Sainz/AP Photo

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Police Department released disturbing footage Friday evening showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.

The violent footage, from police body cameras and stationary cameras, was released on the department's Vimeo page.

"You guys are really doing a lot right now," Nichols is heard saying to the officers at the start of the videos, which were released in four parts. "I'm just trying to go home."

The beating occurred during a traffic stop in Memphis' Hickory Hill neighborhood on January 7. Nichols, who was 29, died of his injuries three days later. Authorities said Nichols had been stopped by the officers and accused of reckless driving, but Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis has since said the department has not found proof to substantiate the reckless driving allegation.

Memphis officials and others with access to the video had warned the public of the gruesome nature of the footage in advance of its release on Friday.

READ FULL STORY

Protesters gathered in Memphis ahead of the video release saying they didn't need to see the footage because they knew 'it was murder'

People in Memphis protest the death of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by police officers.
People in Memphis protest the death of Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by police officers.Haven Orecchio, Insider

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Protesters gathered at Martyrs Park in Memphis, Tennessee, around 6 p.m. local time on Friday evening as the city braced for the release of graphic body camera footage that shows several police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols.

Demonstrators said they didn't need to wait for the video — they already knew Nichols' death was murder.

Five officers have been charged with second-degree murder.

Approximately hundreds of protesters blocked a long line of 18-wheelers on Old Bridge, chanting "You take our lives, we'll take your money" and "no justice, no peace.

Sherri, a Memphis native, told Insider her 28-year-old Black son moved to Germany, and she's glad he's out of the country and away from cops in Memphis. She said she was pulled over on Thursday night and was nervous.

When an officer asked her why she was anxious, she responded: "Not all interactions end this way."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Tyre Nichols video shows a complete 'breakdown' in police protocols, legal experts say: 'No reason 5 officers need to reduce themselves to closed-fist punching'

    Lawyers said police used force on Tyre Nichols even though he was complying, and that he may have ran "because he felt the need to save his life."

  • Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of Yokohama near Tokyo, houses three machines for whale sashimi, whale bacon, whale skin and whale steak, as well as canned whale meat at prices from 1,000 yen ($7.70) to 3,000 yen ($23). The outlet features

  • ChatGPT is on its way to becoming a virtual doctor, lawyer, and business analyst. Here's a list of advanced exams the AI bot has passed so far.

    ChatGPT is becoming more professionally competitive by the day. We rounded up all the exams the bot has passed.

  • Memphis councilman breaks down in tears over bodycam footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols: 'This wasn't supposed to happen'

    In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Martavius Jones said the beating death of Tyre Nichols "cannot go unaddressed."

  • Family of Tyre Nichols pleads for calm as U.S. confronts 'horrifying' video evidence

    WASHINGTON — The grieving family of Tyre Nichols called for calm across the United States on Friday as a country racked by racial and cultural divisions witnessed for itself visceral new video evidence of another young Black man enduring brutal, deadly violence at the hands of police. Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released a series of video clips — an hour-long compilation of footage and audio from body-worn police cameras as well as a static mounted security camera — depicting the traffic stop

  • Tyre Nichols death: Former Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder

    The five Memphis Police officers fired in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop earlier this month, were behind bars on Thursday.

  • Tyre Nichols: Video released of confrontation with Memphis police

    Body camera video was released Friday showing the confrontation between Memphis police officers and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled over at a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The five officers involved in his arrest -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith -- have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

  • MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report

    Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men Gautam Adani - have lost a combined $48 billion in market value and U.S. bonds of Adani firms have fallen since Hindenburg on Tuesday flagged concerns about debt levels and the use of tax havens. "MSCI is closely monitoring publicly available information regarding the situation and the factors that may impact the eligibility of those relevant securities for the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes," it said in a statement. Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

  • Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value

    Intel Corp saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. Intel shares closed 6.4% lower, while rival Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia ended the session up 0.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Intel supplier KLA Corp settled 6.9% lower after its dismal forecast.

  • Toronto police investigate 2 TTC assaults that happened roughly at the same time

    Toronto police are investigating two separate assaults that happened roughly the same time on the TTC in the city's east end on Friday. At 5:40 p.m., police were called to a Pape subway station. A male victim had been assaulted and robbed by a group of young people, police said. He was not injured. At 5:42 p.m., police were called to a TTC bus in the area of Pape and Cosburn Avenues. A male had been assaulted by a group of young people. Paramedics took him to hospital with minor injuries. In bot

  • Disney’s Next 100 Years Need to Focus on One Thing: Animation

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Everett From the humble beginnings of Walt and Roy Disney animating in a garage 100 years ago this month, Disney has become the most recognizable entertainment brand in the world. Just saying the name Disney conjures up countless images of classic animation: Sorcerer Mickey in Fantasia, Cinderella dancing with Prince Charming, the “Circle of Life” sequence in The Lion King, and Elsa letting it go in Frozen, to name a few.The Walt Disney Compan

  • IMSA takes North American sports cars into hybrid era

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Cadillac growls, while the Porsche and BMW scream. The Acura sounds like an Indy car, and for fun, turn your back to the track and listen carefully as the cars roar around Daytona International Speedway in a new era of IMSA sports car racing. The top prototype class has switched to hybrid engines this year to make IMSA the first North American racing series to make the technology upgrade. It was the automakers that wanted to move to hybrid so that their motorsports

  • Virginia Democrats Defeat 15-Week Abortion Ban And Glenn Youngkin's Anti-Choice Agenda

    The Virginia governor introduced the idea of a 15-week ban last year, likely to bolster his anti-abortion record before a 2024 presidential run.

  • Family urges peaceful protest when Tyre Nichols arrest video released

    Officials in Tennessee are expected to release bodycam footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis, which led to Nichols's death and five former police officers being charged with murder.

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Canadian Paralympian Tyler McGregor completes fundraising skate in B.C. on world's longest ice trail

    Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.