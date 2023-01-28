Tyre Nichols: How a routine traffic stop turned deadly within minutes

Five officers, all of whom are also black, have been dismissed and charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression

Tyre Nichols was driving home from taking pictures of the sky on January 7 when he was stopped by police in Memphis.

Photography was a pastime of the 29-year-old, his mother RowVaughn Wells said, and sunsets a favourite subject.

"He loved to take pictures. He liked to go see the sunset,” she said. He would spend most weekends in a park in the city, training his camera on the sky and waiting for the sun to set.

“Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways I cannot write down for people,” Nichols wrote on his website. “People have a story to tell, why not capture it.”

Tyre Nichols died on Jan 10 three days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop - Facebook/Deandre Nichols via Reuters

It was through a camera lens that the story of Nichols' life, and his horrific beating by police, became known.

Nichols was stopped at a traffic light in Memphis by police at around 8pm, just minutes from the home he shared with his mother and stepfather.

Within an hour, he had been brutally beaten by officers. Three days later, Nichols succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Here are the crucial moments from four different videos released by police that recorded events from 8:23pm to 9:03pm.

8.24pm Nichols' car is stopped

Nichols' car is already stopped at an intersection, where two officers are ordering him out of the vehicle. One of the officers opens the passenger door and drags Nichols to the ground while yelling at him to comply.

"Damn, I didn't do anything," Nichols says.

"Spray him," one officer says.

8:25pm first struggle

Officers order him to the ground, threatening to stun gun, spray and beat him as they hold him down.

'I'm just trying to go home,' says Nichols

Nichols says: "All right, I'm on the ground... Stop, stop... You guys are really doing a lot right now. I'm just trying to go home... Stop. I'm not doing anything."

Seconds later, officers appear to use a stun gun on him. Nichols breaks free and runs away. Police give chase.

Nichols breaks free and runs away

8:31pm move location

Police have apparently caught up to Nichols and attempt to detain him. He is being held down by two officers, who are struggling to subdue him.

Story continues

8:33 pm cries for his mother

A third officer arrives on the scene. One of them asks Nichols: "Do you want to get sprayed again?" as two officers punch and slap him.

"Mom! Mom!" Nichols cries as the newly arrived officer sprays him. "Mom! Mom!" he cries again and again.

The officers order Nichols to "give me your hands." A fourth officer arrives on the scene.

Two officers punch and slap Nichols

8:34pm 'I'm going to baton the f--k out of you'

One of the officers kicks Nichols in the face twice.

One officer who had stepped away returns to the scrum and says, "I'm going to baton the f--k out of you!" raising his stick.

One of the officers kicks Nichols in the face twice

8:35pm Nichols punched in the head

The officer with the baton hits Nichols with it three times as other officers begin to stand him up.

One officer punches Nichols at least five times in the head while two others hold him up. Nichols goes down to the asphalt and officers hold him down.

8:36pm backup arrives

A fifth officer arrives on scene and kicks Nichols. Then another officer kicks him.

A sixth and seventh officer arrive who only appear to observe the scene. One of them makes a call on his radio.

8:37pm handcuffed and immobile

Officers step back, now that Nichols is apparently in cuffs and immobile. He appears to be critically injured.

8:38pm dragged across asphalt

Nichols is dragged across the asphalt propped to sit up against a patrol car, hands cuffed behind him.

Nichols is dragged across the asphalt

He is propped against the car

His hands are cuffed behind him

8:41pm Nichols slumps to the ground

Nichols slumps to his right and falls to the ground.

"Hey, sit up, bro," one officer says. Nichols is grabbed by the arm and propped against a car.

Two medics arrive.

Nichols slumps to the ground

8:41 pm to 8:55pm

The medics render some aid, but do not appear to be in a hurry. While unattended, Nichols rolls on the ground or up against the police car with his hands cuffed behind his back.

8:55pm to 9pm

Around 16 minutes appear to pass before first aid is provided. Medics appear to begin tending to Nichols again as he is propped up against the police car.

9:00pm stretcher brought in

A stretcher is wheeled into the area. In total, Nichols remains by the car for more than 24 minutes as officers walk around.

9:02pm ambulance arrives

An ambulance pulls into the frame, obscuring the view of Nichols. The final video ends at 9:03pm.