Tyre Nichols: How a routine traffic stop turned deadly within minutes

Rozina Sabur
·5 min read
Five officers, all of whom are also black, have been dismissed and charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression
Five officers, all of whom are also black, have been dismissed and charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression

Tyre Nichols was driving home from taking pictures of the sky on January 7 when he was stopped by police in Memphis.

Photography was a pastime of the 29-year-old, his mother RowVaughn Wells said, and sunsets a favourite subject.

"He loved to take pictures. He liked to go see the sunset,” she said. He would spend most weekends in a park in the city, training his camera on the sky and waiting for the sun to set.

“Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways I cannot write down for people,” Nichols wrote on his website. “People have a story to tell, why not capture it.”

Tyre Nichols died on Jan 10 three days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop - Facebook/Deandre Nichols via Reuters
Tyre Nichols died on Jan 10 three days after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop - Facebook/Deandre Nichols via Reuters

It was through a camera lens that the story of Nichols' life, and his horrific beating by police, became known.

Nichols was stopped at a traffic light in Memphis by police at around 8pm, just minutes from the home he shared with his mother and stepfather.

Within an hour, he had been brutally beaten by officers. Three days later, Nichols succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Here are the crucial moments from four different videos released by police that recorded events from 8:23pm to 9:03pm.

8.24pm Nichols' car is stopped

Nichols' car is already stopped at an intersection, where two officers are ordering him out of the vehicle. One of the officers opens the passenger door and drags Nichols to the ground while yelling at him to comply.

"Damn, I didn't do anything," Nichols says.

"Spray him," one officer says.

8:25pm first struggle

Officers order him to the ground, threatening to stun gun, spray and beat him as they hold him down.

'I'm just trying to go home,' says Nichols
'I'm just trying to go home,' says Nichols

Nichols says: "All right, I'm on the ground... Stop, stop... You guys are really doing a lot right now. I'm just trying to go home... Stop. I'm not doing anything."

Seconds later, officers appear to use a stun gun on him. Nichols breaks free and runs away. Police give chase.

Nichols breaks free and runs away
Nichols breaks free and runs away

8:31pm move location

Police have apparently caught up to Nichols and attempt to detain him. He is being held down by two officers, who are struggling to subdue him.

8:33 pm cries for his mother

A third officer arrives on the scene. One of them asks Nichols: "Do you want to get sprayed again?" as two officers punch and slap him.

"Mom! Mom!" Nichols cries as the newly arrived officer sprays him. "Mom! Mom!" he cries again and again.
The officers order Nichols to "give me your hands." A fourth officer arrives on the scene.

Two officers punch and slap Nichols
Two officers punch and slap Nichols

8:34pm 'I'm going to baton the f--k out of you'

One of the officers kicks Nichols in the face twice.

One officer who had stepped away returns to the scrum and says, "I'm going to baton the f--k out of you!" raising his stick.

One of the officers kicks Nichols in the face twice
One of the officers kicks Nichols in the face twice

8:35pm Nichols punched in the head

The officer with the baton hits Nichols with it three times as other officers begin to stand him up.

One officer punches Nichols at least five times in the head while two others hold him up. Nichols goes down to the asphalt and officers hold him down.

8:36pm backup arrives

A fifth officer arrives on scene and kicks Nichols. Then another officer kicks him.

A sixth and seventh officer arrive who only appear to observe the scene. One of them makes a call on his radio.

8:37pm handcuffed and immobile

Officers step back, now that Nichols is apparently in cuffs and immobile. He appears to be critically injured.

8:38pm dragged across asphalt

Nichols is dragged across the asphalt propped to sit up against a patrol car, hands cuffed behind him.

Nichols is dragged across the asphalt
Nichols is dragged across the asphalt
He is propped against the car
He is propped against the car
His hands are cuffed behind him
His hands are cuffed behind him

8:41pm Nichols slumps to the ground

Nichols slumps to his right and falls to the ground.

"Hey, sit up, bro," one officer says. Nichols is grabbed by the arm and propped against a car.
Two medics arrive.

Nichols slumps to the ground
Nichols slumps to the ground

8:41 pm to 8:55pm

The medics render some aid, but do not appear to be in a hurry. While unattended, Nichols rolls on the ground or up against the police car with his hands cuffed behind his back.

8:55pm to 9pm

Around 16 minutes appear to pass before first aid is provided. Medics appear to begin tending to Nichols again as he is propped up against the police car.

9:00pm stretcher brought in

A stretcher is wheeled into the area. In total, Nichols remains by the car for more than 24 minutes as officers walk around.

9:02pm ambulance arrives

An ambulance pulls into the frame, obscuring the view of Nichols. The final video ends at 9:03pm.

Latest Stories

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Trudeau government dropped the ball on fighting abuse in sport, former minister says

    A Liberal MP and former sport minister is again calling for a public inquiry into abuse in sport — and is accusing her own government of not doing enough to tackle the problem. Kirsty Duncan said the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau failed to build momentum behind her efforts to prevent harassment, abuse and discrimination in sport in the years after she left cabinet — despite knowing a lot about the problem well before Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations exploded i

  • Blue Jays offseason grades: Rating all of Toronto's big moves

    Blue Jays fans expected a busy offseason this winter and they weren’t let down. Did the front office do a good enough job?

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Curry's 35 points send Warriors past Raptors, 129-117

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117 on Friday night. The high-scoring affair was close until the Warriors pulled away with a 31-point fourth quarter, securing a sweep in the season series. Klay Thompson added 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. Though Thompson played in Warriors' 126-110 victory in Toronto on Dec. 18, the game Friday was his fir

  • Canada's Frédérique Turgeon, Alexis Guimond ski to bronze medals at Para alpine worlds

    Canada picked up its first two medals of the Para alpine world championships on Wednesday with podium finishes in both the women's and men's standing downhill races in Espot, Spain. Frédérique Turgeon captured bronze in the women's standing race for her first medal since suffering a leg injury in a downhill training crash at the Beijing Paralympics last year. The 23-year-old from Candiac, Que., finished with a time of 56.64 seconds, while Germany's Anna-Maria Rieder won gold (55.35) ahead of Fra

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Bergeron's late goal lifts Bruins over Canadiens 4-2

    MONTREAL — Even after 19 seasons in the National Hockey League, scoring a game-winning goal at the Bell Centre is still special for Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron's goal at 17:05 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Boston Bruins to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. “I grew up a Nordiques fan coming from Quebec City but I do understand and recognize the tradition, everything has been through, and all the legends that have been wearing that jersey

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.