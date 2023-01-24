Tyre Nichols, the Black man whose death last month at the hands of five police officers has triggered national outrage, died from "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to an independent autopsy.

"His observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7," the family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said in a statement. "Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time."

The attorneys hired their own "highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist" to complete the autopsy. The independent autopsy has not been released publicly.

The video footage of the incident has yet to be released, but Crump described the video as "appalling," "deplorable," "heinous," "violent" and "troublesome on every level" during a press conference Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tyre Nichols died from 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating': Independent autopsy originally appeared on abcnews.go.com