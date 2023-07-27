After Tyre Nichols' death, DOJ launches civil rights investigation into Memphis police, city

The U.S. Department of Justice Department is opening a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department to determine whether there is a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.

The announcement Thursday from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee comes more than six months after Memphis police officers tased, pepper-sprayed and brutally beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later and federal investigators later launched a civil rights investigation into his death.

Clarke acknowledged Nichols' death and the scrutiny it prompted, but said the investigation was not based on a single incident or limited to a specific unit within the department.

"We received multiple reports of officers escalating encounters with community members, resulting in excessive force," she said. "There are also indications that officers may use force punitively when faced with behavior they perceive to be insolent."

Clarke said the investigation will focus on determining if the department engaged in a "pattern or practice" of unlawful stops, excessive force and racially discriminatory policing practices against the city's Black residents.

The U.S. Department of Justice has previously said it would conduct a review of the Memphis Police Department's specialized units requested by Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis. The department would also create a guide for mayors and police chiefs across the country to follow, it said.

RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Tyre Nichols, holds up a painting of her son given to her by artist Jason Johnson during the celebration for what would have been Nichols’ 30th birthday at Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Lawsuit, criminal case in Nichols death ongoing

Nichols' family has filed a $550 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Davis, five officers who are now facing criminal charges for Nichols' death, two additional officers and three Memphis Fire Department employees.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by the city in hiring Davis, along with asserting Davis' culpability in lax hiring processes, along with the development of the SCORPION Unit's "oppression style of policing" and poor training. SCORPION stands for Street Crimes Operation to Return Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The five officers who have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges were members of the unit.

The city, Davis and former Memphis Police Department Lt. Dewayne Smith filed a motion to have themselves dismissed from the suit earlier this month.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. is nearing a ruling on whether he will allow a trove of city and county documents, video and audio to be released publicly amid the criminal prosecution of five now-former Memphis police officers who have been charged with Tyre Nichols' beating and death. Jones said last month he anticipates he will make a decision or hear further arguments by the next scheduled court appearance on Aug. 18.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Memphis investigated by Department of Justice after Tyre Nichols death