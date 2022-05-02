Honey Badger to NO, 2022 NFL Draft recap and 2023 QB class preview

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports senior draft analyst Eric Edholm for a full recap of the 2022 NFL Draft, including which teams had the best and worst draft classes, and a quick preview of next year's absolutely loaded QB class. The guys also break down the news of Tyrann Mathieu signing with the New Orleans Saints, and they wonder if there is trouble brewing between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

