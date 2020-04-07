Tyra Banks Reveals She Gained 25 Pounds Since Posing for Her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

As per usual, Tyra Banks is keeping it real when it comes to her body image.

In a new episode of Harper’s Bazaar‘s Food Diaries YouTube series, the 46-year-old supermodel lists everything she eats on a normal day and reveals that she is 25 pounds heavier than she was when she graced the cover of Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit in May 2019.

“I have a very interesting relationship with food. I have to say that it is one of the most important things in my life,” the former America’s Next Top Model host says in clip, posted Friday, April 3. “A lot of my personal life, and the things that I like to do and my hobby is food: finding new restaurants, doing a challenge where I can’t go to the same restaurant again for six months, finding food festivals. I love a supper club. It is a true, very important thing to me.”

Laretta Houston/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Banks continues: “Right now, you can’t tell because I have on a men’s blazer, [but] I am 25 pounds heavier than I was on the cover of a very famous swimsuit magazine that came out last year.”

“When you’re tired and you’re working hard, you just go to this fast food, this fast food and this fast food and you compare the burgers,” the activist and entrepreneur quips. “So I’m 30 pounds heavier and [the weight] will come off one day, but not today!”

Last year, the star returned to the cover of SI Swimsuit, more than two decades after being the first black woman to grace the cover of the magazine alone in 1997. It marked the third cover for Banks, whose career was launched when she first appeared on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 1996 with model Valeria Mazza, before landing the historic solo cover one year later.

Sports Illustrated(2)

Banks wanted to recreate her iconic polka dot bikini moment, but was open and honest about how much weight she’d gained since the 1997 photoshoot.

“We couldn’t find the exact one in the archives — it was the polka dot bikini so we recreated that bikini,” she said at the time. “I recreated it [the shoot] — 25 pounds heavier.”

Throughout the course of her modeling career, Banks has been one of the leading body image activists in the fashion industry, having started the conversation about unrealistic standards in the industry over a decade ago.

“I’m happy that the fashion industry is finally catching up,” the star previously told PEOPLE. “What I’m hoping for is that the Ashley Graham‘s, the Gigi Hadid’s, everyone is just models. Not plus, not short, not trans, not curvy. I just want it to be normal.”