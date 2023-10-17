Atmospheric river, typhoon remnants to douse B.C. coast with excessive rain

The remnants of Typhoon Bolaven continues to track across the Pacific Ocean and will help set up the pattern for a strong atmospheric river for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall totals of 300 mm are possible in some areas by the middle of the week.

DON'T MISS: A ‘historically strong’ El Niño is possible heading into winter

Impacts include higher-than-normal water levels and localized flooding, especially around the Vancouver Island and South Coast burn scars. Power outages may also be elevated for some areas.

Tuesday through Thursday morning

With the amount of moisture and the longer duration of the rain this atmospheric river, it will be classified as moderate to strong.

image6

For most of the B.C. coast, it will be classified as a Category 3, but for the northern shores of western Vancouver island, it could be a bit stronger and classified as a Category 4.

Rainfall will be heavy at times beginning Tuesday and peaking Wednesday, especially around Tofino. Western Vancouver island is expected to see 150-300 mm of rain, with areas surrounding Tofino being the heaviest.

Eastern Vancouver Island will have a bit of a rain-shadow effect but will still see 40-75 mm of rain this week. The Sunshine Coast will have 100-150 mm of rain, while the Lower Mainland ranges from 40-100 mm this week.

image1

Impacts include higher-than-normal water levels and localized flooding, especially around the Vancouver Island and South Coast burn scars. Power outages may also be elevated for Haida Gwaii, where gusts peak Tuesday morning and afternoon -- from 90 to over 100 km/h.

RELATED: How a super typhoon will alter Canada's late-October weather

image5

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2023 for an in-depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest updates across British Columbia.

WATCH: Is Vancouver facing the rainiest day of the year?

Click here to view the video