What Type Of Shareholders Make Up TWC Enterprises Limited's (TSE:TWC) Share Registry?

The big shareholder groups in TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

TWC Enterprises is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$284m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TWC Enterprises.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TWC Enterprises?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in TWC Enterprises. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TWC Enterprises. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Kuldip Sahi with 76% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. Jack Winberg is the second largest shareholder owning 2.2% of common stock, and Patrick Brigham holds about 1.2% of the company stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Patrick Brigham is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

